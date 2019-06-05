Sheets Sends Barons Past Generals

June 5, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Gavin Sheets delivered a pair of hits, including his team leading sixth home run of the season, as the Birmingham Barons (23-36) topped the Jackson Generals (34-25) by a 4-3 final Wednesday at Regions Field.

Sheets, who extended his season-long hit streak to eight games, delivered a go-ahead solo blast in the fifth to give the Barons a 4-3 advantage. He tied the game back in the third with a run-scoring single. The White Sox No. 18 prospect has 15 RBI across his eight-game stretch at the plate.

Laz Rivera and Ramon Torres each recorded two hits and scored one run, while Luis Gonzalez tallied an RBI-double to help mount a comeback. Birmingham trailed 3-0 in the opening frame after an RBI-double from Andy Young and a two-run homer off the bat of Jamie Westbrook.

Westbrook's blast, his ninth of the campaign, represented Jackson's 19th homer in 14 games against the Barons this season.

However, despite the early struggles, Barons right-hander Blake Battenfield (W, 2-2) logged his first quality start at the Double-A level. Battenfield settled in for a six-inning performance and allowed three runs on six hits. He struck out seven.

Alec Hansen locked down his second hold of the season with two scoreless innings of relief work. Zack Burdi earned his first Double-A save after he tossed a shutdown ninth with a pair of strikeouts.

Generals right-hander Cameron Gann (L, 1-1) suffered the loss out of the bullpen after he surrendered the go-ahead blast to Sheets.

Birmingham and Jackson will conclude their six-game series Thursday night as the Barons send left-hander Tanner Banks (0-3, 3.16) to the mound against Generals right-hander Joel Payamps (0-0, 0.00).

First pitch in the series finale is set for 7:05 p.m. CT at Regions Field and the game will be broadcast via WJQX-FM 100.5.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.