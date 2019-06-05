Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 7-11

June 5, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 2019 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp season presented by Community First Credit Union continues at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, June 7 from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The Jumbo Shrimp will host the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, for a five-game series from June 7 through Tuesday, June 11. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Friday, June 7, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks: Fans may visit any participating NAPA AutoCare Center to receive a FREE general admission ticket (reserved seat upgrade available at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville box office) for the Friday night game. After every Friday home game, the Jumbo Shrimp will light up the sky with NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks!

Red Shirt Friday: Fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and save $1 per ticket at the box office, or donate that $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. The Jumbo Shrimp will wear their red "Bold City" jerseys at every Friday home game this season.

Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light: From 6-7:30 p.m., fans are welcome to enjoy specials for $1 12 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, as well as $1 off all craft beer at the Craft Cave near the third-base gate.

Pirates vs. Ninjas Night: Fans can help the Jumbo Shrimp settle the age-old debate of pirates or ninjas.

Media Sponsor: Renda (Gator/WEJZ)

Saturday, June 8, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by 121 Financial and RJ Young: The first seven Saturdays of the 2019 season (through June 22) feature postgame fireworks! Don't miss a single fireworks show by purchasing the Jumbo Shrimp's Fireworks+Plus ticket package.

Jumbo Shrimp hat giveaway presented by 121 Financial and RJ Young: The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a special Jumbo Shrimp hat of 121 Financial and RJ Young.

Sunday, June 9, 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Toy Story Night Candy Drop: A helicopter will drop candy on the field to kick off Toy Story Night along with a plastic army falling from the sky! Plus, slinky dogs and curly fries will be available to purchase from the concession stands along with Woody and Jessie from "Toy Story" in attendance at the ballpark!

Adult Rec League Night Cornhole Tournament presented by JAX FRAY: The Jumbo Shrimp are hosting a Pregame Cornhole Tournament presented by JAX FRAY. Tournament registration is $20 and includes a reserved ticket for the game and $10 of Crustacean Cash to spend on food/drinks at the ballpark. To sign up for the tournament or purchase a discounted seat for $8, visit http://tinyurl.com/jaxshrimpportal (Password: jaxfray).

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday: Kids can feel like the pros before each Sunday home game, as families can play catch on the field, plus Jumbo Shrimp players will be signing autographs. Each Sunday will feature FREE face painting, balloon animals and this Sunday, Woody and Jessie from "Toy Story" will be at the Baseball Grounds. Following the game, kids 12 and under can run the bases.

A Better Jacksonville Series Shoe Drive: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for part three of their A Better Jacksonville Series as the club collects toys to donate to One More Child. Everyone who donates to all five of the A Better Jacksonville Series will be entered to throw out a first pitch on August 25.

Corona Cans Special: Every Sunday, 25 oz. Corona cans will be available for $5.

Bowden Eye and Associates Character Series - Meet Woody and Jessie: The Jumbo Shrimp are inviting fans for a special meet-and-greet with Woody and Jessie from "Toy Story" from 2:15-4:15 p.m. in the Wheelhouse Lounge. Tickets must be purchased on www.tinyurl.com/jaxshrimpportal (Password: bowden). Please contact Ashley McCallen at ashley@jaxshrimp.com with any questions.

Monday, June 10, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

VyStar Credit Union Members Buy-One, Get-One-Free: VyStar Credit Union members can get a buy-one, get-one-free ticket special by showing their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office.

VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins At Home: Thanks to VyStar Credit Union, the Jumbo Shrimp partner with local nonprofits at each Jumbo Shrimp Monday home game through the season. River City Pride will raise funds through ticket sales and the Launch-A-Ball promotion.

National Ballpoint Pen Day: The Jumbo Shrimp will celebrate one of the pillars of modern life and unsung heroes of communication by giving away Jumbo Shrimp ballpoint pens to the first 1,000 fans through the gates on National Ballpoint Pen Day.

Half-price Yuengling 16 oz. cans: Every Monday, 16 oz. Yuengling cans will be available for $3.

Tuesday, June 11, 12:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.) Offers cannot be combined

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Tickets are 2-for-1 at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse. Fans can also enjoy two for the price of one jumbo hot dogs or regular French fries or 12 oz. fountain sodas.

Yuengling Business Person Special: A package of a reserved seat, jumbo hot dog and 16 oz. Yuengling can (or small fountain soda) is just $15 at the Jumbo Shrimp box office.

Season-long promotions include:

Tickets as low as $5: By purchasing in advance of game day, fans can secure general admission tickets for just $5!

Military tickets for $5: Any active military member or veteran may show an ID at the box office to purchase a reserved seat or general admission ticket for just $5 for any game of the season.

Hot dogs or French fries or fountain drinks for $2: These ballpark traditions are just $2 each at every game!

The Jumbo Shrimp debit card presented by Community First Credit Union: Benefits include 10% off merchandise from the Jumbo Shrimp team store, a free small fountain drink with purchase at every game, $2 off tickets on game day, 10% off all packing supplies at Atlantic Self Storage, 10% off your entire check when using the debit card at Bono's Pit Bar-B-Q, 10% off your entire check when using the debit card at Touchdown Grill (cannot be combined with any other discounts or offers) and 10% off purchases at CGC Water (cannot be combined with any other offer).

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville box office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.