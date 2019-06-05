Lookouts Rally Falls Just Short

Chattanooga couldn't scrape up their late inning magic, getting topped by Mobile 7-5.

It was a late rally that kept it going for the Lookouts as they collected four runs total between innings eight & nine. As the the bases were full of Lookouts, Chris Okey struck out swinging.

The Lookouts were down the entire game, but not out trailing from the start 5-1 after the first.

Taylor Trammell go things going for Chattanooga in the first, netting an RBI single to left.

Reds top pitching prospect RHP Tony Santillan was tagged with his third loss of the year, allowing five runs on seven hits.

The Baybears went on to add two more runs in the fifth inning extending their lead seven to five.

Taylor Trammell added another RBI in the eighth inning, with a sac fly, as he finished going 1 for 4, with two RBI.

Mitch Nay continued his hit parade going 2 for 5 with a pair of doubles, upping his average to .284

T.J. Friedl added his second consecutive game with a triple, as he went 1 for 4, with an RBI and a pair of runs scored.

Both Gavin LaValley and Brantley Bell had two-hit games as well.

Chattanooga is back it tomorrow as they conclude the series with the Mobile Baybears for the final time at AT&T Field. Righty Johendi Jiminian (1-2, 3.93 ERA) will get the nod facing right-hander Jason Alexander (1-3, 3.40 ERA) as the Lookouts look to close the first half of the season at home on a bright note with a 7:15 PM first pitch.

