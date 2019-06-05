Sullivan's Natural Cycle Carries Biscuits, 5-1

June 5, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release





MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Brett Sullivan became the first player in Biscuits' (35-23) regular season history to hit for the cycle, and the Butter and Blue took down the Tennessee Smokies (28-30), 5-1, to win the series on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Sullivan became the first Biscuit to hit for the cycle since Elliot Johnson did it in Game 4 of the Southern League Championship Series on September 15, 2006, which sealed Montgomery's first-ever Southern League title in a 12-4 win over the Huntsville Stars.

Sullivan, who hit the game-winning home run in the eighth inning of a 1-0 win on Tuesday night, went 4-for-4 on Wednesday, and started his historic night with a single off Tennessee starter Thomas Hatch (2-6) in the second inning. A David Rodriguez RBI-groundout made it a 1-0 game before Kevin Padlo's RBI-double made it 2-0 in the subsequent at-bat. Padlo matched Jackson's Jamie Westbrook and Mobile's Jhoan Urena for the longest on-base streak in the Southern League this season at 20 games.

In the third, Sullivan was back at it, slashing an RBI-double into the right-center field gap to make it 3-1, after a Robert Caro RBI-double for the Smokies in the top of the third.

In the sixth, Sullivan was at it again, ripping an opposite field triple into the left field corner that very nearly turned into an inside-the-park home run because of Smokies left fielder Charcer Burks' delayed reaction to chasing down the hit. Rodriguez knocked in Sullivan from third with a bloop RBI-single into center and made it 4-1, Biscuits.

In the eighth, with Sullivan needing just a home run to complete the cycle, the left fielder took Craig Brooks deep over the right field wall and made history. Sullivan finished the game 4-for-4, and hit for cycle in order-known as a natural cycle-something that has been done just 14 times at the Major League level.

Kenny Rosenberg (5-1) was outstanding on the mound, hurling six innings of one-run ball and striking out a season-high nine batters. Ryan Thompson threw two shutout innings of relief, and Phoenix Sanders a scoreless ninth to hand the Biscuits their ninth series win of the season (9-2-1). With Jackson's loss earlier in the day, the Biscuits now lead the First Half North Division by 1.5 games with 12 games to go.

The Biscuits will try to make it four in a row and six out of seven on Thursday when it will be 80's Night featuring a T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Gipson's Tire Pros on Thursday, June 6. Josh Fleming (5-3) will take on Cory Abbott (4-2) at 6:35 PM CT.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.