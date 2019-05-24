Vigil to New Orleans; Lopez to Jacksonville

May 24, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





PEARL, Miss. - The Miami Marlins announced a pair of transactions that impact their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park at 7:35 p.m. eastern.

Catcher Rodrigo Vigil has been transferred from Jacksonville to Triple-A New Orleans. Vigil caught 26 games for the Jumbo Shrimp, hitting .231 with a home run and six runs batted in. This is the first call-up to the Triple-A level in Vigil's career.

In a corresponding move, catcher B.J. Lopez has been transferred from High-A Jupiter to Jacksonville. Lopez has caught 15 games for the Hammerheads, hitting .098 (5-51) with no home runs and three runs batted in. Earlier this season in late April, Lopez caught three games for the Jumbo Shrimp, hitting .091 (1-for-11) with a pair of walks and strikeouts each.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Braves will continue their series with the third game of the five-game set on Friday night at 7:35 p.m. eastern. Right-handed pitcher Robert Dugger (4-5, 3.47 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Mississippi right-handed pitcher Jasseel De La Cruz (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:20 p.m. eastern with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

