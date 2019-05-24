Biloxi Shuckers Homestand Highlights May 28 - June 1

May 24, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers open a five-game homestand hosting the Tennessee Smokies from Tuesday, May 28 to Saturday, June 1. In the only 2019 clash at MGM Park between the two clubs, the Shuckers will have two giveaways, Double Play Thursday and will also host Pride Night!

T-Shirt Tuesday with "How I Met Your Mother' themed T-Shirt Giveaway presented by South Mississippi Business Machines - Tuesday, May 28 @ 6:35 pm Be one of the first 250 fans at MGM Park to receive a special "How I Met Your Mother' Shuckers themed t-shirt, courtesy of South Mississippi Business Machines. Fans can also bring their label from any Polk's Meat Products purchase for a buy-one-get-one free Reserved Level or Dugout Box ticket. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Tickets are also available for the Beer Garden Bullpen Seats. Located at the top of Section 114 right in front of the Buena Vista Beer Garden, the Beer Garden Bullpen Seats are just $15 and include three, 4 oz. samples of select craft beers from the Beer Garden.

One Coast Wednesday: Jackson County Night - Wednesday, May 29 @ 6:35 pm Come recognize Coastal Mississippi pride with the Shuckers on Jackson County Night! Businesses, city officials and residents of Jackson County will be out at the ballpark as the Shuckers celebrate another part of our One Coast. Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson will be in attendance to throw out the first pitch! Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Enjoy an all-you-can-eat special on Wednesday as well. Purchase a $20 ticket to the Community Bank Terrace, or upgrade your game ticket for just $10, to gain access to an all-you-can-eat buffet with food from Murky Water BBQ and Papa John's along with hamburgers, hot dogs and more!

Double Play Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products, Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kickers 108 - Thursday, May 30 @ 6:35 pm The weekend starts early with the Shuckers on Thursday night. Enjoy $2 Yuengling Drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 Coca-Cola products and $3 draft beer specials. "The Double Play' is also available and includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $10 in advance and $12 day of game. Shuckers top pitching prospect Trey Supak will be on the mound for Biloxi, spotting a 4-0 record at MGM Park with a 0.55 ERA. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Fireworks Friday presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi - Friday, May 31 @ 6:35 pm Brewers 2018 sixth-round pick RHP Drew Rasmussen is scheduled to start for the Shuckers! The flame-throwing righty has allowed just one earned run in his two starts at MGM Park. Fans will get to enjoy postgame fireworks presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Pride Night and Water Bottle Giveaway presented by Beau Rivage - Saturday, June 1 @ 6:35 pm The Shuckers welcome the month of June and conclude the homestand by celebrating Pride Night at MGM Park! Purchase a special Pride Night package which includes a voucher for a Reserved Level ticket and a special Shuckers Pride Hat for just $30 when ordered by May 30. Orders can be placed online here or at the Shuckers Shop, located on the MGM Park concourse.

Additionally, the first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a free sports bottle thanks to the Beau Rivage! Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Full Season Shuck Nation memberships, Weekender Shuck Nation memberships and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. Biloxi will host the 2019 Southern League All-Star Festivities, with a Home Run Derby on Monday, June 17 and the All-Star Game at 6:35 pm on Tuesday, June 18 at MGM Park. Tickets for 2019 All-Star Events are on sale now.

