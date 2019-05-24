Pache Finishes 4-For-4 in Loss on Friday

PEARL, MS - Reigning Southern League Pitcher of the Week Robert Dugger held the Mississippi Braves (21-25) in check on Friday night as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (18-30) earned their second straight win at Trustmark Park, 4-1. The Jumbo Shrimp take a 2-1 series lead with game's four and five coming up this holiday weekend in Pearl.

Cristian Pache had his best performance of the season at the plate, recording four of Mississippi's six hits in his first four-hit game at the Double-A level. The top prospect for the Atlanta Braves finished 4-for-4 with three singles and a double. He raised his batting average from.278 to .295, which ranks third in the Southern League behind Drew Waters (.298) and Pensacola's Luis Arraez (.342). The 20-year-old now in the top three of eight Southern League offensive categories.

Jasseel De La Cruz (L, 0-1) made his Double-A debut after tossing the first no-hitter in Florida Fire Frogs history on Saturday night in Kissimmee. The 21-year-old struck out two batters in the first inning and held the Marlins affiliate off the board through the first two innings.

De La Cruz walked Dugger to begin the top of the third inning and let three of the first four batters reach base safely. The Jacksonville hurler came home on a wild pitch from De La Cruz, and Jacksonville led 1-0. Magnaeuris Sierra scored on a sacrifice fly by Joe Dunand, and it was 2-0.

The M-Braves cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning. Ray-Patrick Didder opened with a single and was sacrificed into scoring position by De La Cruz. Pache collected his third hit of the night setting up an RBI single from Drew Waters.

Jacksonville stretched their lead to 4-1 in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Bryson Brigman and RBI triple from Stone Garrett. Over 5.0 innings in his Double-A debut, De La Cruz gave up four earned runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Dugger (W, 5-5) cruised through the final two innings of his third-straight 7.0-inning performance, retiring the final seven M-Braves batters he faced. Dugger struck out eight and walked just one in the win.

The M-Braves bullpen came into Friday night's game with a 1.84 ERA. Claudio Custodio and Josh Graham combined four 4.0 shutout innings on just two hits behind De La Cruz. Custodio struck out a season-high five batters and walked only one, lowering his ERA to 0.52 in seven outings.

Game four of the five-game series is on Saturday night at Trustmark Park and features a pair of the top prospects in baseball. Atlanta Braves No. 2 overall prospect RHP Ian Anderson (2-3, 3.70) starts for the M-Braves against Marlins top prospect RHP Sixto Sanchez (0-1, 2.53). First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, MiLB First Pitch app. and MiLB.TV (subscription required).

Saturday's Promotions:

Post-Game Fireworks - Join us for the first of two Patriotic themed Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks Extravaganzas at Trustmark Park!

M-Braves Patriotic Cap Giveaway - In partnership with Mississippi Veterans Affairs, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Mississippi Braves, Patriotic Cap.

Pre-Game Gold Star Families Recognition - Arrive early and join the M-Braves as we recognize nine Gold Star Families from Mississippi with a ceremony on the field before the game.

Live Music - Jason Turner Band (Rock / Americana Power Trio from Jackson, MS).

The Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Since the inaugural 2005 season, 139 M-Braves have gone on to Major League Baseball. The M-Braves have made postseason play four times and went on to win the Southern League Championship in 2008.

