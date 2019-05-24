Supak Spins Another Gem in Shuckers Shutout Win over BayBears

MOBILE, AL - RHP Trey Supak (W, 5-2) turned in another stunning scoreless outing for the Biloxi Shuckers (26-22), leading the way for a 2-0 Shuckers victory over the Mobile BayBears (19-28) on Friday night at Hank Aaron Stadium. Biloxi has now won back-to-back games and moved within three games of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the South Division of the Southern League.

Biloxi's offense came in the second inning. Dillon Thomas singled up the middle with one out in the top of the frame, and advanced to third on a single to left by Luis Aviles Jr. Bruce Caldwell drove in the first run with an opposite field single off RHP Jesus Castillo (L, 2-5), and C.J. Hinojosa doubled the Shuckers lead with an RBI single to left in the ensuing at bat.

On the mound, Supak utilized his defense, scattering four hits over his 6.2 innings of work. The righty worked three clean innings and only allowed a runner to advance into scoring position twice during his start. With one out in the third, Supak issued a walk to Connor Justus, who moved to second on an infield single by Jahmai Jones. The Brewers #11 prospect induced a flyout of Brandon Marsh before Jack Kruger bounced into a fielder's choice that ended the third.

In the bottom of the fifth, Bo Way singled to start the inning for Mobile and moved to third on a single to left by Erick Salcedo. Supak locked in and struck out Justus and Jones in back-to-back at bats and got out of the jam when Marsh rolled out to first. All told, Supak struck out six in his outing, needing 92 pitches to complete 6.2 frames for the Shuckers.

RHP Marcos Diplan (H,1) retired the one batter he faced in the seventh, and RHP Luke Barker (H, 2) worked a perfect bottom of the eighth, striking out two. Shuckers closer RHP Nate Griep (S, 9) allowed a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth inning but struck out Brendon Sanger before coaxing a flyout to center from Jhoan Urena and a groundout by Brandon Sandoval to bring the contest to a close. Griep is now 9-for-9 in save opportunities this year and recorded his 97th career save on Friday night.

