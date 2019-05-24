Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 24 at Mississippi

May 24, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Mississippi Braves in Friday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Robert Dugger (4-5, 3.47 ERA) starts for the Shrimp against Mississippi RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn, JaxShrimp.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

POTEET LEADS 5-2 SHRIMP WIN

Cody Poteet hurled seven innings of one-run ball on Thursday to lead the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 5-2 victory over the Mississippi Braves. The M-Braves took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Riley Unroe RBI single. The score remained that way until the fifth inning. John Silviano's RBI ground out equalized the score. Poteet added an RBI single before Silviano raced in to score on a wild pitch to make it 3-1. Brian Miller then added a two-run single to extend the margin to 5-1. In the eighth inning, Drew Water notched an RBI ground out to draw Mississippi to within 5-2. Dylan Lee whiffed two Braves batters in the ninth inning to pick up his fourth save. Poteet fanned six without walking a batter, scattering a pair of hits in his seven frames.

FOUR THE WIN

Jacksonville knocked off Mississippi 5-2 on Thursday, the third time in the last five games that the club has eclipsed the four-run marker. For a team that has thrived on strong pitching throughout the season, that four-run barrier has been critical to meet for the Jumbo Shrimp to find success. When Jacksonville scores at least four runs in a game, the club is 13-3. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have plated three runs or fewer in 31 of their 47 contests, and the club has posted just a 4-27 record in those affairs. Jacksonville has won their last 11 games when tallying at least four runs in a game.

BATS OF WET NEWSPAPER

Jacksonville bashed three home runs in three games from May 10-12. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have followed that up without going yard in 10 consecutive contests, surpassing their previous season-long drought of nine games to open the campaign. In addition, over this 10-game stretch, Jacksonville has mustered just 12 extra-base hits as a team, with each of those dozen knocks being doubles. In fact, no Jumbo Shrimp position player has even registered an extra-base hit since Monday's affair against Montgomery. Jacksonville has scored the second-fewest runs (118) out of the 120 teams in Minor League Baseball this season. The club ranks last in the minors in slugging percentage (.278), walks (102) and OPS (.566), as well as second-to-last in doubles (48), on-base percentage (.278) and home runs (12).

HOW I MET YOUR DUGGER

The reigning Southern League Pitcher of the Week, Jumbo Shrimp starter Robert Dugger takes the ball in Friday's contest at Mississippi. The 23-year-old right-hander made two starts last week, going 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA. He registered 17 strikeouts against two walks and eight hits against in 14.0 innings. A native of Tomball, Texas, Dugger has not yielded a run in three of his last five starts dating back to April 27. Over that span, he is 4-1 with a 1.99 ERA (7 ER in 31.2 IP), whiffing 31 against six walks and 21 hits allowed. On the season, the former Texas Tech Red Raider has raised his ground ball rate to 46.2 percent from the 34.4 percent mark he posted last year in Jacksonville.

RING OF FIRE

Jacksonville right-hander Cody Poteet struck out six with just one run on two hits against on Thursday in Mississippi, continuing a strong stretch of pitching for Jumbo Shrimp starters. In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 27 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.38 ERA (42 ER in 159.0 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 45 (2.5 BB/9), fanned 126 (7.1 K/9) and yielded 119 hits (6.7 H/9).

THOU SHALT NOT STEAL

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have been a bright spot defensively all season for the club. Santiago Chavez's 15 men caught stealing is the most of any backstop in Double-A. Additionally, as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 28 potential base stealers, second at the Double-A level and tied for fourth out of 120 teams in MiLB. Jacksonville's 45.2 percent caught stealing rate is the best of any Double-A club.

SHRIMP SKEWERS

The Shrimp are 10-10 against the Northern Division, but inside the Southern Division, the club is just 7-20... On the road, Jacksonville is 5-17 on the season, but the club has earned a 12-13 mark at home... Brian Miller is hitting .362 during a 14-game stretch that has seen him drive in six runs.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.