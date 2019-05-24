Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights May 28-June 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 2019 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp season presented by Community First Credit Union continues at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The Jumbo Shrimp will host the Mobile BayBears, Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, for a five-game series from May 28 through Saturday, June 1. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, May 28, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.) presented by Great Clips

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Tickets are 2-for-1 at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse. Fans can also enjoy two for the price of one jumbo hot dogs or regular French fries or 12 oz. fountain sodas.

National Hamburger Day: Fans can build their own burger in honor of National Hamburger Day.

Great Clips Night: Fans can visit Tuesday's game sponsor, Great Clips, at their table on the concourse.

Wednesday, May 29, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Publix Corks & Forks: Fans can purchase a $15 ticket package or upgrade their reserved seat for $6 to sample food and wine prepared by Chef Tony from Publix for each Wednesday night home game (except July 3) throughout the 2019 season. Use the promo code "publix19" when purchasing Publix Corks & Forks tickets online at www.jaxshrimp.com. Wine sampling begins at 6:15 p.m.

Pure Barre Yoga Class on the Field: Fans are invited to join the Jumbo Shrimp and Pure Barre's in Jacksonville for a pregame yoga class on the field by signing up at this link.

Thursday, May 30, 7:05 p.m. (Gate open at 6 p.m.)

Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser: Fans can purchase $1 12 oz. and $2 24 oz. Budweiser draft products at the canopy near the Jacksonville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Arlington Trail Rated Territory, Oasis concession stand behind Section 115 and right field bleachers, respectively. DJ Swagg and DJ MoneyGud from Power 106.1 will also provide music at the Budweiser Tiki Terrace.

St. Vincent's HealthCare Military Appreciation Day: All active and retired military, veterans and their immediate families receive free general admission or reserved tickets to Friday's game thanks to St. Vincent's HealthCare.

Media Sponsor: Cox

Friday, May 31, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks: Fans may visit any participating NAPA AutoCare Center to receive a FREE general admission ticket (reserved seat upgrade available at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville box office) for the Friday night game. After every Friday home game, the Jumbo Shrimp will light up the sky with NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks!

Red Shirt Friday: Fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and save $1 per ticket at the box office, or donate that $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. The Jumbo Shrimp will wear their red "Bold City" jerseys at every Friday home game this season.

Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light: From 6-7:30 p.m., fans are welcome to enjoy specials for $1 12 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, as well as $1 off all craft beer at the Craft Cave near the third-base gate.

World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail (Sauce) Party: The Jumbo Shrimp will offer a #CrustaceanNation twist on an old Jacksonville tradition. Fans who wear either black and red or orange and blue collegiate shirts will save $2 off their ticket price at the box office. The Jumbo Shrimp will have themed games, a giant dunk tank filled with cocktail sauce, and during the Seventh Inning Stretch, the club will try to set the world record for the most party poppers popped at the same time. After the game, a "Shrimp Drop" will count down to the NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks show.

Media Sponsor: Renda (Gator/WEJZ)

Saturday, June 1, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by 121 Financial and Hyatt: The first seven Saturdays of the 2019 season (through June 22) feature postgame fireworks! Don't miss a single fireworks show by purchasing the Jumbo Shrimp's Fireworks+Plus ticket package.

Hurricane Awareness Night presented by 121 Financial and Hyatt: The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a special Jumbo Shrimp umbrella courtesy of 121 Financial and Hyatt. The Jumbo Shrimp will also have information throughout the ballpark on how to stay safe during a storm.

Season-long promotions include:

Tickets as low as $5: By purchasing in advance of game day, fans can secure general admission tickets for just $5!

Military tickets for $5: Any active military member or veteran may show an ID at the box office to purchase a reserved seat or general admission ticket for just $5 for any game of the season.

Hot dogs or French fries or fountain drinks for $2: These ballpark traditions are just $2 each at every game!

The Jumbo Shrimp debit card presented by Community First Credit Union: Benefits include 10% merchandise from the Jumbo Shrimp team store, a free small fountain drink with purchase at every game, $2 off tickets on game day, 10% off all packing supplies at Atlantic Self Storage, 10% off your entire check when using the debit card at Bono's Pit Bar-B-Q, 10% off your entire check when using the debit card at Touchdown Grill (cannot be combined with any other discounts or offers) and 10% off purchases at CGC Water (cannot be combined with any other offer).

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville box office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

