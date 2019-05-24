Barons Use Collective Offensive Effort to Top Lookouts

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Birmingham Barons (19-28) tallied a season-high 11 runs and 16 hits in their 11-7 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts (24-22) on Friday night at AT&T Field.

Eight different players in the lineup recorded at least one hit, while eight players also recorded at least one run.

Mitch Roman paced the Barons with a four-hit night. Ti'Quan Forbes delivered a team-best four RBI.

Birmingham jumped all over Lookouts right-hander Jordan Johnson (L, 0-6). A two-RBI single from Blake Rutherford put the Barons ahead in the opening frame and Forbes followed with a run-scoring base hit of his own.

Forbes later cleared the bases with a three-RBI double to extend the Barons' lead to 8-2 as part of a five-run fifth inning. It marked the fourth time this season in which the Barons have scored five runs in a single inning.

The offensive outpour, which topped Birmingham's previous season-best 10-run effort April 21 vs. Jackson, proved plenty for Barons starter Kyle Kubat (W, 3-1). The southpaw allowed just one earned run in 5.1 innings of work and struck out three.

Five players added multi-hit performances to back Kubat's outing, including Roman, Forbes, Rutherford, Luis Basabe and Luis Robert.

Basabe's picked up his fourth straight multi-hit game and fourth consecutive game with at least one RBI.

Robert also stole multiple bases in a game for the second time since his promotion to Double-A Birmingham on April 30.

Right-handers Mauricio Cabrera, Danny Dopico and Luis Martinez staved off a brief comeback effort from Chattanooga to secure the win.

Martinez, who closed out the game with a scoreless ninth, has logged five consecutive appearances out of the bullpen without allowing an earned run.

Birmingham and Chattanooga will continue their five-game slate Saturday night as Barons right-hander Blake Battenfield (1-0, 1.74) gets the nod. The Lookouts have yet to announce a starter for the fourth game of the series.

First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m. CT at AT&T Field and the game will be broadcast via WJOX-AM 690.

