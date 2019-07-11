Vigil to Jacksonville, Nieto to Jupiter, Sanchez Returns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a series of transactions that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Mississippi Braves at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m.

Catcher Rodrigo Vigil has been reinstated from Jacksonville's injured list to the active Jumbo Shrimp roster. Vigil has played in 28 games for the Jumbo Shrimp, hitting .235 with a home run and nine runs batted in.

In a corresponding move, catcher Adrian Nieto has been transferred from Jacksonville to High-A Jupiter. Nieto caught five games for the Jumbo Shrimp, hitting .222 (4-for-18) with two home runs and three RBI.

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Sixto Sanchez returned yesterday from the Temporary Inactive List to the Jumbo Shrimp active roster. Sanchez was on that list to participate in last Sunday's 2019 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Sanchez is 3-4 with a 3.88 ERA in his 10 starts for Jacksonville this year, and he is the Marlins No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, and a revised roster is attached.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp open up a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. contest from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

