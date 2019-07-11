Biloxi Shuckers Homestand Highlights July 11-16

July 11, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers open a six-game homestand hosting the Chattanooga Lookouts from Thursday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 16. The second home series against the Lookouts in 2019 is packed with can't-miss experiences including Margaritaville Night, fireworks and a t-shirt giveaway!

Margaritaville Night and Double Play Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products, Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108 - Thursday, July 11 @ 6:35 pm

Parrot Heads unite at MGM Park as Margaritaville Night gets started with a pregame concert by Double Dee! Enjoy $5 Cheeseburgers in Paradise at the Beacon Grill and $5 margaritas. The first 400 fans through the gates will receive a free lei and the first 250 kids will receive a $5 game card to the Margaritaville Resort Arcade. There will also be stilt walkers, a photo booth and Margaritaville's own parrot mascot on hand at the ballpark!

Roll a pair with $2 hot dogs, $2 Yuengling, $2 sodas and $3 draft beer specials. Fans can also purchase 'The Double Play' which includes a Reserved Level Ticket and two drink vouchers for $10 in advance and $12 on the day of game. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Fireworks Friday - Friday, July 12 @ 6:35 pm

The Shuckers kick off the weekend with postgame fireworks! Win prizes with the postgame Launch-A-Ball competition and kids are welcome to run the bases once the fireworks have concluded. RHP Alec Bettinger is scheduled to pitch for the Shuckers, coming off his ten-strikeout performance against the M-Braves.

Tickets are available for the Beer Garden Bullpen Seats. Located at the top of Section 114 right in front of the Buena Vista Beer Garden, the Beer Garden Bullpen Seats are just $15 and include three, 4 oz. samples of select craft beers from the Beer Garden. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Shuck Yeah Saturday and Tote Bag Giveaway presented by Beau Rivage - Saturday, July 13 @ 6:35 pm

Spend your Saturday with the Shuckers! The first 1,500 fans will receive a tote bag as they enter the ballpark presented by the Beau Rivage. The Shuckers will also be hosting a canned food drive at the ballpark with donations collected by Knights of Columbus and donated to Saint Vincent dePaul Society. Canned foods are encouraged, but all non-perishable items are welcome. If fans bring five or more items, they will receive a 10% off coupon for regularly priced merchandise at the Shuckers Shop.

Get Saturday started early with a party out on the North Lawn, including cornhole, giant Jenga, ski ball, washers and more! Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Salute Sunday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union - Sunday, July 14 @ 2:35 pm

On Salute Sunday, $8 Reserved Level tickets and $10 Dugout Box tickets are available for active and retired military personnel. Shuckers players will wear military jerseys and there will be a special Color Guard on hand pregame. Select players will also be available for pregame autographs from 1:45 pm to 2:15 pm presented by Allegiant Air. Bring your ball and glove for postgame catch on the field as well.

Family Four Packs are available which include four Reserved Level tickets, four chips, four hot dogs and four drinks for just $60. The Shuckers are also teaming up with the Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation to raise awareness of domestic violence and educate fans about the resources available to help those in need. The first 500 fans to enter the gates will receive a Topps card pack and Joe Torre Safe at Home Topps individual card. Fans also have a chance to win a Joe Torre autographed baseball by purchasing Launch-a-Balls during the game with proceeds benefitting the Safe at Home Foundation. Gates open at 1:30 pm for a 2:35 pm first pitch.

Barks & Brews presented by Raising Cane's and F.E.B. Distributing - Monday, July 15 @ 6:35 pm

Mondays just got better with a great beer special and dogs at the ballpark on Barks & Brews Monday. Receive $3 craft beer refills with the purchase of a Shuckers Monday Mug (20 oz.), which includes your first beer, for just $10 at the Buena Vista Beer Garden. Taps include Lazy Magnolia, Biloxi Brewing, Parish Brewing and more.

Dogs are not just welcome, they're encouraged on Mondays. Purchase a $7 berm ticket to take in the game with your pup. Arrive early to participate in our pregame dog parade on the warning track at 6:05 pm. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Coca-Cola - Tuesday, July 16 @ 6:35 pm

T-Shirt, T-Shirt, get your T-Shirt! The Shuckers close the homestand with Chattanooga and the first 250 fans through the gates will receive a specialty Shuckers-themed 'Christmas in July' T-Shirt presented by Coca-Cola. The Singing Santas will join the holiday fun with a pregame concert in front of the Shuckers Shop and Santa himself will be at the game! Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Half-Season Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. The Biloxi Shuckers will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the South Division Championship Series on September 4 & 5 at MGM Park. Tickets for all six potential playoff games at MGM Park are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.