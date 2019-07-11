Southern League MVP Corey Ray Added to Shuckers Roster

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced a series of roster moves prior to their series opener against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Thursday night. 2018 Southern League MVP Corey Ray and RHP Nate Griep have both been transferred to Biloxi from Triple-A San Antonio. LHP Cameron Roegner has been activated from the injured list while C Robie Rojas has been transferred to the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Ray comes back to Biloxi after earning Midseason and Postseason All-Star honors in the Southern League in 2018 along with winning the Southern League MVP. The Chicago, IL native appeared in 25 games at Triple-A with the San Antonio Missions in 2019, hitting .178 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI. Ray has landed on the injured list twice this season, missing time from April 17 to May 3 and again from May 23 until he was assigned to the AZL Brewers Gold on rehab on July 3. With the Shuckers in 2018, Ray slashed .239/.323/.477 with 32 doubles, seven triples, 27 home runs and 74 RBI's.

Griep rejoins the Shuckers after making one appearance with Triple-A San Antonio, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings on July 7 at New Orleans. This season with Biloxi, the 25-year-old is 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA in 28 games, leading the Southern League in saves with 15 in 16 opportunities. An 8th-round selection by the Brewers in 2015 out of Kansas State, Griep is the all-time saves leader in Shuckers history, recording 49 saves in 53 save opportunities.

Roegner returns to the active roster after being placed on the injured list on July 1. In seven appearances, four starts, with Biloxi, the 26-year-old Roegner is 1-3 with a 6.52 ERA. Rojas is transferred back to the Rocky Mountain Vibes roster after appearing in two games with the Shuckers in Pearl against the M-Braves, going 1-for-6 with a walk. OF Michael O'Neill and RHP Nattino Diplan have also been released by the Brewers.

