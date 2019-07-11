Blue Wahoos Add Two Former Big Leaguers to Roster

PENSACOLA, Fla. - In a slate of roster moves announced on Thursday, the Blue Wahoos added former Major Leaguers IvÃ¡n De JesÃºs Jr. and Andrew Vasquez to their active roster.

De JesÃºs Jr., a 32-year-old veteran infielder, joined the Twins organization on Thursday as a minor league free agent and was assigned to Pensacola. A second round pick by the Dodgers in 2005 from Puerto Rico, De JesÃºs Jr. is the son of 15-year MLB veteran Ivan De JesÃºs Sr., who played for the Dodgers, Cubs, Phillies, Cardinals, Yankees, Giants, and Tigers and was one of the most talented defensive shortstops of the 1970s and 1980s.

De JesÃºs Jr. joins Pensacola with 228 games of Major League experience under his belt. In four big league seasons with the Dodgers (2011-2012), Red Sox (2012), and Reds (2015-2016), he held a .242/.303/.327 slash line. At the minor league level, De JesÃºs Jr. holds a strong .299/.370/.398 career slash line in over 1,200 games, including a .324 career average at the Double-A level. After opening the 2019 season with the independent Long Island Ducks, he was signed by the Chicago White Sox and assigned to their Triple-A affiliate, playing 22 games before being released in May.

Vasquez comes to Pensacola from within the Twins organization. The 25-year-old lefty made his first appearance of 2019 in the Major Leagues with the Minnesota Twins before being optioned to Triple-A Rochester. In 15 games with Rochester this season, Vasquez was 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA, striking out 27 in 18.0 innings. In 2018, Vasquez was a breakout star in the Twins organization, putting up a 1.30 ERA across three levels of the minors before making his Major League debut as a September call-up.

In additional roster moves, right-handed pitcher Edwar Colina was promoted to Pensacola from High-A Fort Myers. In 10 starts with the Miracle this season, Colina has gone 4-2 with a 2.34 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61.2 innings. Infielder Brian Schales was promoted to Triple-A Rochester.

The Blue Wahoos (51-39, 10-10) open a six-game home series against the Montgomery Biscuits (56-34, 12-8) this evening at 6:35 at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

