Wahoos Let Late Lead Steal Away in Loss to Clingstones

Published on September 10, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Jake Brooks

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Columbus stole seven bases Wednesday night against the Blue Wahoos. The last two proved decisive.

The Clingstones rallied from a 5-1 deficit in the sixth inning, scoring two ninth-inning runs set up by stolen bases, for a 6-5 victory against Pensacola at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The loss spoiled a strong start by Blue Wahoos righthander Jake Brooks, part of a revamped pitching staff of prospects elevated the past six weeks from the Beloit Sky Carp, the Miami Marlins' High-A affiliate.

Brooks completed six innings, allowing four hits and two runs, struck out six batters and did not allow a walk. He left with a 5-2 lead. It's been the kind of advantage the Blue Wahoos this season have normally turned into wins.

That changed when Columbus got its third run on an errant throw to second base by Blue Wahoos catcher Connor Caskenette on a steal attempt. The Clingstones' Ambioris Tavarez then followed with an RBI double to cut the lead to 5-4.

In the ninth, Tavarez reached on a single, stole second and scored on John Gil's RBI single. Gill then stole second and scored the go-ahead run on Ethan Workinger's two-out RBI single off Blue Wahoos reliever Xavier Meachem, who had joined the team a day earlier from Beloit.

The Blue Wahoos were retired in order in the bottom of the ninth. They had staked a lead in the second inning when Emaarion Boyd singled and Caskenette doubled him home. Another newcomer, shortstop Cam Clayton, followed with an RBI single.

Clayton's sacrifice fly in the fourth scored Payton Green for a 3-1 lead. In the fifth, Fenwick Trimble smashed a line drive, 2-run homer over the left field wall for the 5-1 lead.

The Blue Wahoos fell to 66-68 overall. and will need to win the remaining four games to extend their streak of eight straight winning seasons. Columbus improved to 57-74 overall.

GAME NOTABLES

--- Captain Ron "Rummy" Rumfelt Jr., commanding officer of the Naval Aviation Schools Command at Naval Air Station-Pensacola, attended Wednesday's game and threw a ceremonial first pitch. Rumfelt, appointed in February as the new commanding officer, was part of a NASC outing of 50 people at the ballpark.

--- The Navarre High yearbook staff and support personnel had an outing on the Publix Party Porch.

--- On her birthday, Blue Wahoos group sales executive Jessica Voigt performed the National Anthem.

--- Three current Blue Wahoos players, pitchers Carson Milbrandt and Xavier Meachem, along with Fenwick Trimble, were announced Wednesday as Miami Marlins representatives in the Arizona Fall League for touted prospects. The AFL season begins Oct. 6 and ends on Nov. 15.

WANT TO GO?

WHAT: Blue Wahoos Final Series Of 2025 Season

WHO: Columbus Clingstones vs. Blue Wahoos

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium

WHEN: Thursday Through Sunday. Gametimes are at 6:05 p.m. through Saturday; a special 1:05 p.m. start for Sunday's final game of the season.

PROMOTIONS: Thursday -- Pensacola Mullet Thursday. The team will take on its alter identity as the Pensacola Mullets, wearing Mullets jerseys and there will be draft beer and other alcoholic drink specials for those of legal age in sponsorship by Senor Frogs.

Friday - Giveaway Friday - General Chappie James Bobblehead Night, sponsored by Colonial Trailways. The 1,000 fans will get a bobblehead honoring legacy of Chappie James, a Pensacola native and Booker T.

Washington High graduate, who became the first African-American 4-star general in U.S. Military history.

Saturday - Fireworks Saturday - The customary Saturday fireworks show follows this game, sponsored on this night by Publix. Plus, book author/InWeekly publisher Rick Outzen and civic leader Mort O'Sullivan will have book signing and meet with season-ticket holders inside lounge from 5:15-5:45 to discuss Outzen's new book, "Right Idea, Right Time, The Fight for Pensacola's Maritime Park."

Sunday - Princess Day. Family & Military Sunday - Princesses will greet fans in the game. Children 12-under can run the bases following the game and families can toss soft baseballs in the outfield area for 30 minutes following the game. In addition, the first 100 active or retired military members can obtain a free standing room ticket by visiting the Blue Wahoos box office and showing a military ID.

LIVESTREAM AUDIO: You can listen to the Blue Wahoos' broadcast of this series with Blue Wahoos announcers Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge on www.bluewahoos.com/radio or the MILB App.. LIVE STATS: Available on www.bluewahoos.com.

TV: Thursday's game and Sunday's game will air on Cox YurView (Cox subscribers only). Friday-Saturday games on BLAB-TV.

LIVESTREAM VIDEO: Available on MiLB.TV (subscription required).

TICKETS: Available for purchase online at www.bluewahoos.com/tickets, or by visiting the Blue Wahoos box office which will be open at 10 a.m. Wednesday through Friday.

