Colas, Nicholson Go Deep, But Trash Pandas Edged in 10

Published on September 10, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON. Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (20-45, 44-89) forced extras thanks to a ninth-inning home run from Oscar Colas, but the Chattanooga Lookouts (32-32, 70-60) erupted for five runs in the 10th to secure a 6-3 win on Wednesday night at Toyota Field, taking the first two games of the series.

The game was dominated early by a pitcher's duel between Rocket City's George Klassen and Chattanooga's Jared Lyons. Klassen struck out five through the first three innings and kept the Lookouts scoreless until the sixth, when Leo Balcazar reached on a leadoff single, advanced on a throwing error, and later scored on an Ethan O'Donnell sacrifice fly.

That unearned run was the only blemish on Klassen's outing in what was his 24th and final start of the 2025 season. The Angels' No. 3 prospect worked a career-high 7.0 innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits, with two walks and eight strikeouts. He finished the night touching 98 mph on his 109th pitch, striking out Connor Burns to end the seventh. Klassen wrapped up his year with 126 strikeouts, including 32 over his final four starts.

Meanwhile, Lyons combined with relievers Hunter Parks and Lenny Torres Jr. to keep Rocket City off the board through eight frames. Down to their final out in the ninth, Colas came through, crushing a 1-0 fastball from Trevor Kuncl (W, 4-0) over the left-field wall for an opposite-field solo shot-his 15th home run of the season-to tie the game 1-1.

In the 10th, the Lookouts immediately responded against reliever Camden Minacci (L, 1-5). Edwin Arroyo broke the tie with a one-out RBI single, Cam Collier followed with a two-run single, and Ruben Ibarra added a two-run double to make it 6-1.

The Trash Pandas answered in the bottom of the inning when Ryan Nicholson launched a two-run homer down the right-field line, scoring bonus runner Ben Gobbel to cut the deficit to 6-3. But Simon Miller closed it out, stranding a runner to seal the victory for Chattanooga.

Colas led Rocket City's offense with a 2-for-3 night, adding a walk and the game-tying homer. He has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games. The Trash Pandas have dropped seven straight games.

The Trash Pandas continue their final homestand of the 2025 season on Thursday night at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP Chris Clark (0-0, --) making his Double-A debut for Rocket City opposite RHP Zach Willeman (3-4, 4.22) for the Lookouts. Fans can watch on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

Thursday, September 11 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers available at the Rock Porch, Clyde Mays Clubhouse Bar, and SportsMED Stadium Club for fans 21 and older.

September 11 th Memorial Stair Climb: The Trash Pandas again host a free event to memorialize those who were lost in the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. Gates will open at 8:00 am, and the Madison County Police & Fire Departments will present our Nation's colors at 8:15 am. All are welcome to join local firefighters as they pay their respects by climbing the equivalent of 110 stories at the World Trade Center.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







