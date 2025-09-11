Clingstones Ride Late Rally to 6-5 Win over Pensacola

September 10, 2025

PENSACOLA, FL. - The Columbus Clingstones (31-34, 57-74) snapped a long scoring drought and rallied late to overcome a 5-1 deficit and topple the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (32-33, 66-68) in a 6-5 win on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Decisive Plays: The Clingstones got on the board first with an RBI double from Ethan Workinger in the first inning. Pensacola answered with two runs in the second inning to take a 2-1 lead and expanded its advantage to 5-1 after a two-run home run from Fenwick Trimble in the fifth inning. A solo home run (4) by Patrick Clohisy got Columbus back on the board in the sixth inning and the Clingstones continued their roll with two more runs in the seventh inning, featuring an RBI double from Ambioris Tavarez. Trailing 5-4 with two outs in the ninth, Columbus tied the game with an RBI single from John Gil, and took the lead with an RBI single from Ethan Workinger. In the bottom of the ninth, Blane Abeyta (W, 3-1) got the Wahoos in order to complete the comeback.

Key Contributors: Workinger (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI), Clohisy (1-for-3, HR, RBI), Tavarez (2-for-4, 2B, RBI), and Gil (1-for-5, RBI) all played instrumental roles in the Clingstones' rally. For Pensacola, Trimble (1-for-5, HR, 2 RBI), and Cam Clayton (2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI) powered the offense while starter Jake Brooks (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO) was strong on the mound.

Notable: Columbus won its second game when trailing after eight innings this season, improving to 2-58. It was the Clingstones' first such win since April 8 at Biloxi (7-6 win in 10 innings). The Clingstones' run in the first inning snapped a 29-inning scoring drought. Workinger becomes the first Clingstone to tally 70 RBI in a single season.

Next Game (Thursday, September 11): Columbus at Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Landon Harper (4-8, 3.65 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Will Schomberg (1-1, 1.80 ERA). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







