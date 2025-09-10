Birmingham Barons Host Playoff Game September 16th

Published on September 10, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons unveil the 2024 Southern League Championship banner

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Birmingham Barons are proud to announce that they have once again clinched a spot in the Southern League Playoffs and will compete for another Southern League championship title. Round one of the Southern League Playoffs (Northern Division) will begin at Regions Field on Tuesday, September 16th at 7:00 PM as the Birmingham Barons host the Chattanooga Lookouts. The best-of-three series will then shift to Chattanooga, with Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3 played at AT&T Field. If the Barons advance by winning the Division Playoff Series, they will host Game 1 of the Southern League Championship Series on Sunday, September 21 at Regions Field.

Last season, the Barons secured the 2024 Southern League Championship Title with a victory over the Montgomery Biscuits. The team now looks to repeat that success and bring back-to-back titles to Birmingham. Tickets for the September 16th playoff game are available online at https://www.milb.com/birmingham/tickets/single-game-tickets or in person at the Joe Drake Ticket Office at Regions Field.

