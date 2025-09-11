Four Different Multi-Hit Nights Lead Shuckers to Extra-Innings Win

Published on September 10, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Luis Lara

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Demetrius Hill) Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Luis Lara(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Demetrius Hill)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (72-62, 30-35) used four different multi-hit performances, including a three-hit game from Luis Lara, to earn a 10-inning, 8-7 win over the Birmingham Barons (79-54, 41-24) at Regions Field on Wednesday night. With the win, the Shuckers extended their win streak to four consecutive games with 17 runs scored over the first 19 innings of their series against the Barons.

The Shuckers struck first two batters in when Luis Lara singled, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error and was driven in on an RBI single from Jesús Made. Made scored two batters on a groundout from Brock Wilken, making it 2-0. Later in the inning, Garrett Spain extended the lead to 4-0 with a two-RBI single. In the third, the Barons struck back with a grand slam from DJ Gladney, tying the game at four.

The grand slam accounted for the only runs allowed by Shuckers starter Bishop Letson in his Double-A debut. Letson, the second-youngest pitcher to appear in a game in franchise history, struck out six over four innings, with all six strikeouts coming on his slider.

In the fourth, the Shuckers retook the lead at 6-4 with a two-RBI single from Eduardo Garcia, scoring Eric Brown Jr. and Luis Lara. Later in the inning, Brock Wilken lined an RBI single into center, making it 7-4. The Barons fought back in the fifth with an RBI double from Sam Antonacci and a fielder's choice from Ryan Galanie, trimming the Shuckers lead to 7-6. They then tied the game on a two-out RBI single from Alec Makarewicz in the ninth. In the 10 th, Matthew Wood lined a single into center, giving the Shuckers an 8-7 lead. Austin Roberts (3-0) earned the win while Caleb Freeman (0-2) took the loss.

At the plate, Luis Lara (3-for-4), Jesús Made (2-for-6), Eduardo Garcia (2-for-4) and Matthew Wood (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances. Made's multi-hit performance marked his second straight at the Double-A level, while Lara's was his team-leading 35 th of the season.

The series continues on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Regions Field. Jaron DeBerry (2-1, 2.43) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Hagen Smith (3-3, 3.64) for the Barons. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership and a 2025 Shuckers Playoff Ticket package, including tickets for all playoff games potentially held at Keesler Federal Park this season. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.