Game Info | September 10 vs. Chattanooga | 6:35 PM | Toyota Field

Published on September 10, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Wednesday, September 10, 2025 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (20-44, 44-88) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (31-32, 69-60)

Pitching Matchup: RHP George Klassen (4-12, 5.74) // RHP Jared Lyons (5-5, 3.88)

Game: 133 of 137 - Second Half: 65 of 69 - Home Game: 65 of 69

TV/Radio: FanDuel Sports Network West, WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV, Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Wednesday, September 10 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Tito's Dog Days: One last time in 2025, bring your pup and cheer on the Trash Pandas together! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog on entry, with all proceeds benefiting Rocket City Rescue. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game. As a special treat, every dog will receive a free Pup Cup, redeemable at Sweet Space.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:.

Thursday, Sept. 11: $3 domestic drafts for Throwback Thursday and the September 11th Memorial Stair Climb.

Friday, Sept. 12: Friday Night Fireworks and You Are Not Alone Night, supporting veterans with a silent auction.

Saturday, Sept. 13: Saturday Night Fireworks, Patriotic Jersey Auction, and AUSA vs. USA Patriots Softball Game.

Sunday, Sept. 14: 2026 magnetic schedule giveaway, Lunáticos Day with jersey auctions, pregame autographs, and kids run the bases.

PANDA NOTES:

TRASH PANDAS BASEBALL HITTING THE WEST COAST: Tonight's game will be televised live on FanDuel Sports Network West, the last of four Trash Pandas broadcasts this season. Produced in-house and featuring veteran voices Josh Caray and Chris Harris, the broadcasts give fans in the Angels' local TV market an exclusive look at Toyota Field.

ARIZONA FALL LEAGUE BOUND: INF/UTIL David Mershon has been selected to represent the Angels in the Arizona Fall League, suiting up for the Salt River Rafters. He'll be joined by fellow Angels prospects RHP Ryan Costeiu, RHP Brandon Dufault, LHP Will Gervase, RHP Fulton Lockhart, RHP Najer Victor, C Juan Flores, and OF Raudi Rodriguez. The 2025 AFL season runs from Oct. 6 through Nov. 15, concluding with the Championship Game at Salt River Fields.

ROCKET ARMS: Over the last 19 games, the Trash Pandas' pitching staff has a 3.06 ERA - 4th-best in Double-A and T-12th among all 120 full-season MiLB clubs since August 18 - racking up 161 strikeouts in 161.2 innings. The Trash Pandas are 6-13 over the stretch.

ALDEGHERI TO TRIPLE-A: LHP Sam Aldegheri has been promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake after recording his seventh quality start in his last 10 outings last Friday night in Knoxville. The Verona, Italy native is T-1st with six wins (6-2) since July 2 with a 2.04 ERA (14 ER/61.2 IP), 21 walks, and 49 strikeouts. His ERA ranks 4th in the Southern League over that span. Aldegheri is 2nd in franchise history in wins with eight. He ranks among the league leaders in quality starts (T-2nd, 10), starts (T-7th, 23), innings pitched (2nd, 128.1), wins (T-3rd, 8), strikeouts (10th, 110), and ERA (7th, 3.72), BAA (11th, .240), and WHIP (12th, 1.36).

WELCOME BACK, MITCH, AND THREE MORE FROM TRI-CITY: Madison native and Bob Jones High alum Mitch Daly headlines four new additions to the Rocket City roster on Tuesday. Joining him are right-handers Chris Clark, Carlos Espinosa, and Keythel Key, with Clark slated to make his Double-A debut Thursday at Toyota Field.







Southern League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.