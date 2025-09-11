Hopkins Stellar Start Spoiled in 5-3 Loss to Smokies

Published on September 10, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (76-58, 38-27) held a shutout through seven innings before falling 5-3 to the Knoxville Smokies (67-65, 35-29) on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Brody Hopkins spun six innings of one-hit ball and struck out eight. He has eight starts with eight or more strikeouts this season. The 23-year-old racked up 141 strikeouts through 116 innings.

After scoring the first run of the game in third, bringing around an error, Jadher Areinamo doubled in Homer Bush Jr. from first base to make it 2-0 in the sixth.

The Smokies rallied for five runs over the final two innings to win it 5-3. After Knoxville scored three in the eighth to take the lead, Brock Jones tripled to lead off the bottom of the inning and scored on a wild pitch to briefly tie the game.

The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. TJ Nichols will make the start for Montgomery while Connor Schultz is slated to start for Knoxville. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.







