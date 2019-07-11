Jumbo Shrimp Ranked Among MiLB's Top 25 in Licensed Merchandise Sales for Second Straight Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the second consecutive year, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are among Minor League Baseball's Top 25 teams in licensed merchandise sales for 2018, MiLB announced on Monday.

Jacksonville's back-to-back top-25 rankings are a first in club history. Prior to the franchise's name change in November of 2016, Jacksonville had appeared just once in Minor League Baseball's top 25 in licensed merchandise sales (1997).

"It is an honor to be included on this list in each of our first two years as the Jumbo Shrimp," said general manager Harold Craw. "Our front office and merchandise manager Brennan Earley have strived to come up with new, fun and creative ideas for Jumbo Shrimp merchandise, and the support and excitement we have received from our fans in Jacksonville and its surrounding areas is nothing short of extraordinary."

The Jumbo Shrimp are one of 19 teams in the minors to maintain their top 25 status from 2017. Jacksonville is the first repeat top-25 team from the Southern League since Pensacola in 2012-13, and the only Southern League squad represented since 2015.

Minor League Baseball set a record in 2018 for licensed merchandise sales, with the combined totals of all 160 teams compiling more than $73.8 million in retail sales. That figure marks a 4.2 percent increase over 2017's total of $70.8 million, which had been the highest total recorded since Minor League Baseball's Licensing Program began in 1992. The number are based on total licensed merchandise sales from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2018, and included the 160 across the minor leagues.

