Victoria Royals Announce 2024 Training Camp Details
August 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have released details of their 2024 Training Camp presented by COBS Bread Eagle Creek.
Training camp will be highlighted by the annual Showcase intra-squad game on Sunday, September 1st at 5:00pm at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre (SOFMC). The game will be open to the public with admission by donation to the Victoria Royals Foundation. Doors to the arena will open to fans at 4:00pm.
Main camp will take place at the SOFMC between Thursday, August 29th and Sunday, September 1st.
The players will be split up into four teams and will take part in practices and a round-robin tournament at the SOFMC:
Friday, Aug. 30
10:00am - Team Blue VS Team Red
11:00am - Team Black VS Team Red
3:30pm - Team Blue VS Team Black
4:30pm - Team White VS Team Red
Saturday, Aug. 31
10:00am - Team Black VS Team White
11:00am - Team Red VS Team Blue
3:30pm - 3rd Place VS 4th Place
4:30pm - 1st Place VS 2nd Place
Sunday, Sept. 1
5:00pm - Showcase Game
Following the conclusion of training camp, the Royals will take part in 3 pre-season games ahead of the regular season:
Saturday, Sept. 7
Victoria at Vancouver @ 7:00pm (Jon Baillie Arena - Port Coquitlam, BC)
Sunday, Sept. 8
Victoria at Vancouver @ 2:00pm (Jon Baillie Arena - Port Coquitlam, BC)
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Victoria at Seattle @ 7:05pm (accesso ShoWare Center - Seattle, WA)
