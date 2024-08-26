Greg Angus Hired as Americans Equipment Manager

August 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today Greg Angus has been hired as the team's equipment manager for the 2024-25 season.

Angus, from San Jose, CA, has worked at nearly every level of hockey over his career. Most recently he spent the past three seasons working at the professional level with the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.

Prior to his time in Iowa, he worked one season at the junior level with the Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League.

Angus has also worked at the NHL level as an equipment assistant and visiting locker room attendant for the San Jose Sharks for four years. During that same time he was an equipment assistant with the Sharks American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.