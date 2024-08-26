Tigers Sign Muhonen and Väisänen to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreements

August 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce the signing of defenceman Niilopekka Muhonen (Kuopio, FIN) and Veeti Väisänen (Hamina, FIN) to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreements.

Muhonen was selected in the 1st round of the 2024 CHL Import Draft. During the 2023-24 season, he suited up for the KalPa Kuopio U20 team, collecting 4 goals and 7 assists in 27 games. The performance earned him a call-up to JoKP in Mestis, Finland's second-highest professional hockey league, where he recorded 3 assists in 12 games.

Väisänen was selected in the 2nd round of the 2024 CHL Import Draft. The native of Hamina, Finland, spent the 2023-24 season with KooKoo Kouvola in Liiga, Finland's top professional hockey league, where he notched 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) in 50 games.

"We are excited about the additions of Niilopekka and Veeti as they bring a well rounded dynamic to our backend." says Tigers Director of Player Personnel Bobby Fox.

Both players will be attending training camp later this week. Keep checking tigershockey.com for more information on training camp.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.