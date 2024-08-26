2024 Kamloops Blazers Training Camp Schedule Announced

August 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have announced their training camp schedule which will begin with check in and registration on Thursday, August 29th. On ice sessions will begin on Friday, August 30th and conclude on Monday, September 2nd. All sessions will be at the Sandman Centre and are open to the public.

A total of 73 athletes will be participating in camp from 2004 born players to 2009 born players.

Friday, August 30th

8:00am - 9:00am Goalie Ice (All Goalies)

9:30am - 10:30am Team Grey - Practice

10:45am - 11:45am Team Blue - Practice

12:00pm - 1:00pm Team White - Practice

1:15pm - 2:15pm Team Orange - Practice

5:30pm - 6:20pm Team Grey vs. Team Blue

6:35pm - 7:25pm Team White vs. Team Orange

Saturday, August 31st

9:00am - 9:50am Team Grey vs. Team White

10:05am - 10:55am Team Orange vs. Team Blue

11:10am - 12:00pm Team Grey vs. Team Orange

12:15pm - 1:05pm Team Blue vs. Team White

4:00pm - 4:45pm Goalie Ice (All Goalies)

5:00pm - 6:15pm 3rd Place Game

6:30pm - 7:45pm 1st Place Game

Sunday, September 1st - 3 on 3 Tournament

9:00am - 9:20am Team 1 (Grey 1) vs. Team 2 (White 1)

9:20am - 9:40am Team 3 (Orange 1) vs. Team 4 (Blue 1)

9:40am - 10:00am Team 1 (Grey 1) vs. Team 3 (Orange 1)

10:15am - 10:35am Team 2 (White 1) vs. Team 4 (Blue 1)

10:35am - 10:55am Team 2 (White 1) vs. Team 3 (Orange 1)

10:55am - 11:15am Team 1 (Grey 1) vs. Team 4 (Blue 1)

11:30am - 11:50pm Team 5 (Grey 2) vs. Team 6 (White 2)

11:50pm - 12:10pm Team 7 (Orange 2) vs. Team 8 (Blue 2)

12:10pm - 12:30pm Team 5 (Grey 2) vs. Team 7 (Orange 2)

12:45pm - 1:05pm Team 6 (White 2) vs. Team 8 (Blue 2)

1:05pm - 1:25pm Team 6 (White 2) vs. Team 7 (Orange 2)

1:25pm - 1:45pm Team 5 (Grey 2) vs. Team 8 (Blue 2)

5:00pm - 5:20pm 3rd vs. 4th (Pool 1)

5:20pm - 5:40pm 3rd vs. 4th (Pool 2)

5:40pm - 6:00pm 1st vs. 2nd (Pool 1)

6:15pm - 6:35pm 1st vs. 2nd (Pool 2)

6:35pm - 7:00pm Losers 3rd vs. 4th

7:00pm - 7:25pm Winners 3rd vs. 4th

7:40pm - 8:05pm Losers 1st vs. 2nd

8:05pm - 8:30pm Winners 1st vs. 2nd

Monday, September 2nd - Young Guns Game

9:00am - 11:15am Team Blue vs. Team White

The Kamloops Blazers will start the 2024 WHL Preseason on Friday, September 6th at home against the Kelowna Rockets.

