2024 Kamloops Blazers Training Camp Schedule Announced
August 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kamloops Blazers News Release
Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have announced their training camp schedule which will begin with check in and registration on Thursday, August 29th. On ice sessions will begin on Friday, August 30th and conclude on Monday, September 2nd. All sessions will be at the Sandman Centre and are open to the public.
A total of 73 athletes will be participating in camp from 2004 born players to 2009 born players.
Friday, August 30th
8:00am - 9:00am Goalie Ice (All Goalies)
9:30am - 10:30am Team Grey - Practice
10:45am - 11:45am Team Blue - Practice
12:00pm - 1:00pm Team White - Practice
1:15pm - 2:15pm Team Orange - Practice
5:30pm - 6:20pm Team Grey vs. Team Blue
6:35pm - 7:25pm Team White vs. Team Orange
Saturday, August 31st
9:00am - 9:50am Team Grey vs. Team White
10:05am - 10:55am Team Orange vs. Team Blue
11:10am - 12:00pm Team Grey vs. Team Orange
12:15pm - 1:05pm Team Blue vs. Team White
4:00pm - 4:45pm Goalie Ice (All Goalies)
5:00pm - 6:15pm 3rd Place Game
6:30pm - 7:45pm 1st Place Game
Sunday, September 1st - 3 on 3 Tournament
9:00am - 9:20am Team 1 (Grey 1) vs. Team 2 (White 1)
9:20am - 9:40am Team 3 (Orange 1) vs. Team 4 (Blue 1)
9:40am - 10:00am Team 1 (Grey 1) vs. Team 3 (Orange 1)
10:15am - 10:35am Team 2 (White 1) vs. Team 4 (Blue 1)
10:35am - 10:55am Team 2 (White 1) vs. Team 3 (Orange 1)
10:55am - 11:15am Team 1 (Grey 1) vs. Team 4 (Blue 1)
11:30am - 11:50pm Team 5 (Grey 2) vs. Team 6 (White 2)
11:50pm - 12:10pm Team 7 (Orange 2) vs. Team 8 (Blue 2)
12:10pm - 12:30pm Team 5 (Grey 2) vs. Team 7 (Orange 2)
12:45pm - 1:05pm Team 6 (White 2) vs. Team 8 (Blue 2)
1:05pm - 1:25pm Team 6 (White 2) vs. Team 7 (Orange 2)
1:25pm - 1:45pm Team 5 (Grey 2) vs. Team 8 (Blue 2)
5:00pm - 5:20pm 3rd vs. 4th (Pool 1)
5:20pm - 5:40pm 3rd vs. 4th (Pool 2)
5:40pm - 6:00pm 1st vs. 2nd (Pool 1)
6:15pm - 6:35pm 1st vs. 2nd (Pool 2)
6:35pm - 7:00pm Losers 3rd vs. 4th
7:00pm - 7:25pm Winners 3rd vs. 4th
7:40pm - 8:05pm Losers 1st vs. 2nd
8:05pm - 8:30pm Winners 1st vs. 2nd
Monday, September 2nd - Young Guns Game
9:00am - 11:15am Team Blue vs. Team White
The Kamloops Blazers will start the 2024 WHL Preseason on Friday, September 6th at home against the Kelowna Rockets.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2024
- 2024 Kamloops Blazers Training Camp Schedule Announced - Kamloops Blazers
- Tigers Sign Muhonen and Väisänen to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreements - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Greg Angus Hired as Americans Equipment Manager - Tri-City Americans
- Giants Name Greg Batters Director of Player Personnel - Vancouver Giants
- Victoria Royals Announce 2024 Training Camp Details - Victoria Royals
- Raiders Acquire Mrsic and Two Picks from Tigers in Exchange for Ritchie - Prince Albert Raiders
- Rebels Announce Training Camp Schedule - Red Deer Rebels
- Tigers Acquire Ritchie from Prince Albert in Exchange for Mrsic - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.