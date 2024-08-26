Raiders Acquire Mrsic and Two Picks from Tigers in Exchange for Ritchie

The Prince Albert Raiders have acquired forward Tomas Mrsic, a 2025 third round pick, and a 2028 third round pick from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for forward Ryder Ritchie.

Mrsic, a 2006-born Surrey, BC product, was a near point per game player last season with the Tigers, scoring 62 points (23G-39A) in 63 regular season games. The 18-year-old was a fourth round pick by the St. Louis Blues in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. In 2021, the Tigers drafted him with the eighth overall pick in the WHL Prospects Draft.

"Tomas is an exceptional skating and skilled centreman who can play all three forward positions," Raiders general manager Curtis Hunt said. "We are excited to welcome him to the Raider family and to Prince Albert. We wish Ryder the best of luck."

