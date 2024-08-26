Cougars Announce Details for Pre-Season Game in Quesnel on September 14th
August 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are excited to announce the details of their upcoming pre-season clash against the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday, September 14th, at the West Fraser Centre in Quesnel, BC.
Tickets are priced at $15 for adults and $10 for children aged 12 and under. All proceeds will go directly to supporting the Quesnel & District Minor Hockey Association.
The puck drops at 5:00 PM, and fans will have the opportunity to join the Cougars on the ice for a post-game skate.
Call the the QDMHA office at 250-992-2119 to secure your spot.
