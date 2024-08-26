Cougars Announce Details for Pre-Season Game in Quesnel on September 14th

August 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are excited to announce the details of their upcoming pre-season clash against the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday, September 14th, at the West Fraser Centre in Quesnel, BC.

Tickets are priced at $15 for adults and $10 for children aged 12 and under. All proceeds will go directly to supporting the Quesnel & District Minor Hockey Association.

The puck drops at 5:00 PM, and fans will have the opportunity to join the Cougars on the ice for a post-game skate.

Call the the QDMHA office at 250-992-2119 to secure your spot.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.