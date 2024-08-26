Rebels Announce Training Camp Schedule

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce the schedule for their 2024 Training Camp.

Players will report for medicals Thursday, August 29, before taking part in on-ice fitness testing at the Peavey Mart Centrium. Off-ice fitness testing at Red Deer Polytechnic goes Friday morning.

On-ice sessions at the Peavey Mart Centrium begin Friday afternoon. All practices and scrimmages through Monday, Sept. 2 are open to the public. Times throughout camp are subject to change.

2024 Training Camp wraps up Tuesday, Sept. 3 with the Black and White Game at 7 p.m. at the Peavey Mart Centrium. Fans are welcome to attend with admission being a donation for the Red Deer Food Bank. Fans are also invited to check the Season Seats and 9-Game Packs that are available for the 2024-25 season.

The Rebels Team Store will also be open during Training Camp giving fans their first chance to load up on fresh gear for the new season.

Friday, August 30 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturday, August 31 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday, September 1 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Tuesday, September 3 Starting at 6 p.m. for Black & White Game

