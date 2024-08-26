Tigers Acquire Ritchie from Prince Albert in Exchange for Mrsic

August 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have acquired Ryder Ritchie from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for Tomas Mrsic, a 2025 3rd round pick and a conditional 2028 3rd round pick.

Ritchie was drafted 14th overall by the Prince Albert Raiders in 2021. He played in 108 games for the Raiders recording 99 points including 39 goals and 60 assists. Ritchie was the recipient of the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as the WHL's Rookie of the Year for the 2022-23 season. This summer, he was selected 45th overall in the NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild.

"We are excited to get Ryder Ritchie. Ryder has played alongside Gavin McKenna while on the Canadian National Team. We would like to welcome Ryder and his family to the Tigers." said Tigers General Manager and Head Coach Willie Desjardins.

Mrsic was originally drafted 8th overall by the Tigers in 2021. He played in 131 games for the orange and black recording 86 points including 33 goals and 53 assists. He was selected 113th overall by the St. Louis Blues in this year's NHL Draft.

"Tomas was a very good player for us. It was great to see him get drafted at this year at the NHL Draft. We wish him and his family all the best moving forward with Prince Albert." said Willie Desjardins.

The Tigers kick off training camp on August 29th at Co-op Place. The Tigers first pre-season home game is on September 7th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available at the Tigers office or by calling (403) 526-2666.

