Veteran Defenseman Mathieu Brodeur Returns to Adirondack

August 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that defenseman Mathieu Brodeur has been signed to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Brodeur returns to Glens Falls after spending the past two seasons playing in France, Slovakia and Quebec. The 30-year-old played in parts of three seasons with the Adirondack Thunder from 2015-16 through 2017-18, skating in 133 games and recording 78 points (17 goals, 61 assists) during that span.

Brodeur has 318 games of American Hockey League experience, suiting up for the San Antonio Rampage, Portland Pirates, Chicago Wolves, Albany Devils, Syracuse Crunch, Springfield Thunderbirds, and Utica Comets. The St-Eustache, QC native netted 15 goals and 53 assists over his nine-year AHL career.

The then-named Phoenix Coyotes selected the six-foot-six Brodeur with the 76th pick in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

