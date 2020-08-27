Mavericks Complete Three-Team Trade with Cincinnati and Worcester, Acquire D-Man Florentino
August 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Thursday the club completed a three-team trade with the Cincinnati Cyclones and Worcester Railers that resulted in the acquisition of defenseman Anthony Florentino. The trade was completed as follows:
Kansas City
Receives D Anthony Florentino from Worcester
Cincinnati
Receives D Derek Pratt from Kansas City
Worcester
Receives F Andrew DeBrincat from Kansas City via Cincinnati
Florentino, a six-foot, 207-pound, 25-year-old from West Roxbury, Massachusetts joins KC after appearing in seven games for the Railers last season. Florentino has appeared in 116 ECHL games, compiling 17 points on five goals and 12 assists.
"He's a hard-nosed talented d-man that plays with grit and perseverance," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "Anthony has been on our radar since his college days at Providence. He has a great deal of pro potential and he has the ability for a breakout season ahead. He will bring skill, toughness and leadership to an already strong Mavericks blueline."
Florentino was the Buffalo Sabres fifth round pick (#143 overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft. He opted to attend Providence College instead of turning pro.
Pratt, a six-foot-two, 194-pound defenseman from Mount Herman, Massachusetts, he played in 52 games for the Mavs with one goal and eight assists for nine points for the Mavericks last season. Pratt also accumulated 48 penalty minutes.
The ECHL announced a targeted start date of the 2020-21 regular season of December 4, 2020. Reserve your season tickets now by visiting kcmavericks.com or calling 816-252-7825.
