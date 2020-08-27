Michael Brodzinski Returns for Third Season with Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Michael Brodzinski on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

Brodzinski (brawd-ZIHN-skee), 25, returns for his third season in Orlando after posting totals of 35 points (8g-27a) and 36 penalty minutes in 58 games during the 2019-20 season, while serving as an alternate captain. Brodzinski's 35 points led the Solar Bears' defensive corps in scoring and his 27 assists led the entire roster. The blueliner's goals, assists and points totals each placed among the ECHL's Top-20 for defensemen.

ï»¿On Dec. 21, Brodzinski established new franchise single-game records for assists (5) and points (6) by an individual skater in Orlando's 8-2 win at Atlanta. In January, Brodzinski was selected to represent the Solar Bears at the 2020 Warrior Hockey / ECHL All-Star Classic in Wichita, Kansas.

In 150 career ECHL games with Orlando and the Allen Americans, the 5-11, 195-pound defenseman has recorded 83 points (20g-63a) and 66 penalty minutes. Over the past two seasons, Brodzinski's 73 points earned in his time with Orlando is the fourth-most among all ECHL defensemen. He has also appeared in 61 career American Hockey League matches with the San Jose Barracuda, accumulating 10 points (2g-8a) and 46 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Ham Lake, Minnesota played college hockey at the University of Minnesota, where he generated 48 points (18g-30a) and 62 penalty minutes in 99 career games for the Golden Gophers program.

Brodzinski played junior hockey for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League, appearing in 64 career games and registering 34 points (16g-18a) and 47 penalty minutes. During the 2012-13 season, the defenseman was named a USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game selection, and led all defensemen on the junior circuit with 16 goals, earning USHL All-Rookie Team and USHL Second All-Star Team honors.

Brodzinski was a fifth-round selection (#141 overall) by the San Jose Sharks in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

