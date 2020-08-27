Cyclones Acquire Defenseman Derek Pratt

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have acquired defenseman DEREK PRATT as part of a three-team trade. Defenseman ANDREW DEBRINCAT heads to the Worcester Railers, while former Cyclones blue liner ANTHONY FLORENTINO lands with the Kansas City Mavericks.

Pratt comes into his third full season of professional hockey after spending the 2019-2020 with the Kansas City Mavericks and the 2018-2019 season with the Maine Mariners. In addition, he also appeared in one AHL game with the Utica Comets during the 18-19 campaign. Pratt also played 5 ECHL games in 2017-2018 with South Carolina and Manchester after completing his college career. Over 52 games last season, the 6'2" defenseman scored one goal and eight assists while accumulating 48 penalty minutes.

"Derek is an asset to our defensive core," said Cyclones Head Coach Matt Thomas. "He plays the game hard and competes the way we expect our players to. We look forward to his addition to our team."

Pratt played four seasons for the Connecticut Huskies where he was the team captain his junior and senior season. His senior year saw him appear in all 36 games where he posted a career-best 12 points. In addition, Pratt blocked 54 shots, generated 36 shots and had 47 penalty minutes. Prior to playing collegiately, the Mount Hermon, Massachusetts native played for Waterloo of the USHL.

