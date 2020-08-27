K-Wings Agree to Terms with Veteran Mathieu Roy

August 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, and Head Coach Nick Bootland announced the signing of veteran forward Mathieu Roy Thursday ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Roy, 33, returns to North America after playing five seasons in the Elite Ice Hockey League, most recently with the Glasgow Clan. The Amos, Quebec native posted 24 points (14 goals, 10 assists) in 35 games for the Clan in 2019-20 after sitting out the 2018-19 campaign. He served as captain of the ECHL's Florida Everblades from 2011-2014, and led the team to the Kelly Cup in 2011-12.

"Mathieu is a proven champion. He's a tremendous leader and has been for a long time," said Bootland. "He is deadly in front of the net, can control the play with his puck protection and as a competitor, plays the game hard."

The season after Florida won the Kelly Cup, Roy led the ECHL in goals (38) and points (89), won Player of the Month in February and March, and was named to the All-ECHL First Team. Across seven ECHL seasons, he compiled 337 points (149 goals, 188 assists) and 610 penalty minutes in 446 games. Through 12 pro seasons, including five in Europe, Roy has skated in 689 pro games. He also tallied three points in five career American Hockey League contests.

"I can't tell you how happy I am to join the Kalamazoo Wings," said Roy. "I can't wait to get started. Let's go win some hockey games."

The 6-foot-0, 196-pound forward enters his 13th professional season in search of his fifth championship. After leaving the Everblades for England in 2014-15, Roy helped the Sheffield Steelers to three straight EIHL titles. He was also named to the All-EIHL First Team twice and All-EIHL Second Team once, winning the EIHL Player of the Year in 2014-15.

The ECHL announced early this off-season that the 2020-21 hockey season will be delayed with an anticipated start date of Dec. 4, 2020. The league still plans on completing a 72-game regular season. More information regarding an updated schedule will be announced accordingly at a later date.

Stay tuned for more news and player signings as the 2020-21 Kalamazoo Wings roster takes shape on by heading to kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.