Schildt Accepted into Metro Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays are proud to announce that the team's Director of Corporate Partnerships, Kevin Schildt, has been accepted to the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Charleston Class of 2021.

Offering an intensive and up-close look at the most challenging issues and opportunities facing the Charleston region, Leadership Charleston introduces leaders to the realities, opportunities and challenges of the region's civic and business communities. Participants experience the power of working with other community leaders and organizations for positive growth and advancement of the region.

Through community immersion and interactions with diverse leaders, the program cultivates leaders and ignites the advancement of the Charleston region. Throughout the yearlong program, the class will meet each month, with program days focused on a facet of the community, such as local government, military, philanthropy and economic development.

"The Stingrays and professional sports in the Lowcountry play an integral part in the development and growth of our community," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "This program will allow Kevin and our Front Office to become stronger as a team and better advocates for our business partners. Kevin and I are looking forward to working with the other amazing participants in this class."

Kevin is beginning his second season with the Stingrays organization. Before joining South Carolina, he was the Director of Corporate Partnerships with the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce. Kevin also worked for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey team in the AHL, the Charleston Battery soccer club and the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the Leadership Charleston Class of 2021," said Charleston Metro Chamber President & CEO Bryan Derreberry. "In this time of turmoil and uncertainty, having leaders who are rooted in their communities and committed to the advancement of our region is imperative. I look forward to seeing what this incoming class learns and experiences over the next year."

Upon graduating in August 2021, Schildt will become a Leadership Charleston Alumnus, part of a distinguished group of leaders that includes Chamber Board of Directors, elected officials and prominent local leaders.

