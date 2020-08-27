Indy Agrees to Terms with Forward Thomas Ebbing

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have signed forward Thomas Ebbing to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Ebbing, 25, signs with the Fuel after splitting the 2019-20 season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Reading Royals. Skating in 49 ECHL games last season, Ebbing tallied 12 goals, 15 assists and a plus-15 rating. The native of Troy, Michigan has skated in 51 AHL games over two seasons with the Laval Rocket, registering two goals, four assists and 17 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward played four seasons at Michigan State (NCAA). Appearing in 143 NCAA games over four years with the Spartans, Ebbing earned 14 goals and 41 assists. Before attending Michigan State, Ebbing played one season for the Chicago Steel (USHL) where he scored 16 goals and 10 assists, earning a spot in the 2012-13 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

With the signing of Ebbing, the Fuel have six forwards, three defensemen and a goaltender signed for the 2020-21 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

