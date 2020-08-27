Sylvania Native Gordi Myer Joins Hometown Team
August 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Sylvania native Gordi Myer has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2020-21 season.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defenseman joins the professional ranks after playing four years with Ohio State. In his final 36 games for the Buckeyes, Myer racked up a career-high five goals and nine assists, putting him second in points among the team's defensemen.
Myer closed out his Ohio State career with 133 games played, posting an 8-37-45 line, with 192 blocked shots and a +30 rating, the fourth-best for a Buckeye defenseman since 2001.
"Gordi had a successful collegiate career with Ohio State, where he was well coached and plays with the detail and habits we like in Toledo. He's a local product who deserves an opportunity to play in front of his friends and family. We look forward to helping him develop into a really solid professional." Dan Watson, Walleye Head Coach
He was a member of the senior class that earned three straight NCAA berths (including a Frozen Four trip in 2018). Myer, an economics major, earned Ohio State Scholar-Athlete honors four times and was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.
