Vesia's Walk-Off Walk Caps Frenetic Jacksonville Rally

August 11, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jumbo Shrimp reliever Alex Vesia worked two scoreless innings and then drew a walk-off walk in the 11th inning on Sunday to propel Jacksonville to a 4-3 victory over the Mississippi Braves from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Stone Garrett started on second base with the score tied at three in the bottom of the 11th. Anfernee Seymour doubled him to third before Mississippi (56-62, 23-26) elected to intentionally walk Adrian Nieto. Braves reliever Kurt Hoekstra (1-2) then walked Vesia on four pitches to force in Garrett and win the game for Jacksonville (58-61, 29-20).

The Jumbo Shrimp trailed 3-0 when Seymour and Nieto began the bottom of the eighth with singles. After a pair of outs, Jazz Chisholm doubled in Seymour for Jacksonville's first run.

With Jacksonville down 3-1, Riley Mahan walked to start the bottom of the ninth. Garrett then clubbed a two-run bomb to tie the score at three.

Vesia (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three, to earn the win in relief.

Trey Harris' home run in the fourth inning put Mississippi ahead 1-0. The Braves added to their lead a frame later when Daniel Lockhart crushed a two-run shot.

Sunday's winning raffle number of 1551558035 won a prize of $73.

Jacksonville opens up a five-game series in Tuesday's 7 p.m. ET contest at Tennessee. RHP Kolton Mahoney (4-1, 2.63 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 2:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.