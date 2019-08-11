Gray Sends Biscuits Past Barons in Series Finale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Barons (25-22, 52-64) surrendered four home runs as the Montgomery Biscuits (32-18, 76-44) claimed the season finale between the in-state opponents by a 12-4 final Sunday afternoon at Regions Field.

The Biscuits clubbed a pair of home runs in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead against Barons starter Tanner Banks, including a leadoff solo shot by Tristan Gray.

Gray later deposited his second home run of the game 446 feet over the right-field fence to extend Montgomery's lead to 12-4 in the eighth. The 23-year-old first baseman reached base four times in the contest and finished the five-game series with six hits and seven RBI.

The Barons cut into a 5-1 deficit in the second when Laz Rivera sent a bases-clearing double to left. Fourteen of the shortstop's 31 RBI this season have come with two outs in an inning, which ranks fourth on the team.

Birmingham mustered just four hits after Rivera's double, all of which came in separate innings, and Montgomery pulled away on the strength of the long ball.

Barons starter Tanner Banks (L, 1-7) suffered his fourth consecutive loss and remained winless since June 6 vs. Jackson. The left-hander was removed from the game with nobody out in the fifth inning after a line drive off the bat of Montgomery's Vidal Brujan struck him in the head. He walked off under his own power and will be evaluated further.

The Biscuits tacked on five runs against Barons relievers, which included four charged to Tyler Johnson. The 23-year-old right-hander allowed multiple home runs in a relief appearance for the first time in his professional career.

Right-handers Vince Arobio, Mauricio Cabrera and Alec Hansen combined to surrender just one run in 4.2 collective innings of work.

The Barons will return to action Tuesday night when they travel to face the Mississippi Braves. Birmingham will send right-hander Lincoln Henzman (2-6, 6.47) to the mound against Braves right-hander Connor Johnstone (5-2, 3.65).

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CT at Trustmark Park and the game will be broadcast via WJQX-FM 100.5.

