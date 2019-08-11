Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, August 11 vs. Mississippi

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Mississippi Braves at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Join Wolfson Children's Hospital as they salute the heroes of the healthcare field with a special night at the Baseball Grounds. Fans can meet their favorite heroes, provided by WasabiCon, in person. On a Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, families are welcome to play catch on the field before the game, plus Jumbo Shrimp players will be signing autographs. Each Sunday also features free face painting, balloon animals and popular kids show and movie characters roaming the park. Following the game, kids 12 and under can run the bases. In addition, every Sunday, 24 oz. Corona cans will be available for $5.

GARRETT HOMER LIFTS JACKSONVILLE TO 5-2 WIN

Stone Garrett's go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning on Saturday spurred the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 5-2 victory over the Mississippi Braves. Lewin Diaz's solo shot in the fourth inning carved a 1-0 lead for the Jumbo Shrimp. Garrett laced an RBI double in the sixth to make it 2-0. However, in the top of the seventh, Alejandro Salazar collected a pinch-hit two-run single to even up the tally. Garrett's three-run blast answered in the eighth and Tommy Eveld struck out the side in the ninth to pick up his sixth save. Jumbo Shrimp starter Sixto Sanchez worked five scoreless frames, stretching his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 24.

ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST

Jumbo Shrimp left-hander Daniel Castano fanned a career-high 13 batters on Thursday against Mississippi in Jacksonville's first nine-inning complete game since Justin Nicolino did so on July 29, 2014. Right-hander Jorge Guzman followed that effort up with a career-high 13 punchouts in six no-hit frames on Friday, helping the Jumbo Shrimp record a season-high 19 whiffs in the contest. No Jacksonville hurler has accumulated more than 13 strikeouts in one game since at least the 2005 season, and the club's 19 punchouts were the most in a game since 2015. Meanwhile, on Saturday against the M-Braves, Jumbo Shrimp pitchers combined for 14 more punchouts against only one walk. Thus, over the last three days, Jumbo Shrimp pitchers have fanned a total of 46 hitters, an extraordinary 43.4 percent of the 102 Mississippi hitters they have faced.

ALL YOU NEED IS GLOVE

Jacksonville has gone eight games in a row without committing an error, their best such streak of the season. Moreso, the Jumbo Shrimp's flawless defense of late is the most recent in a long line of evidence of an exceedingly strong defensive club. Because errors are subjective and nature and only penalize fielders who actually reach balls in play, perhaps the best measure of a club's defense in the minor leagues is its defensive efficiency, a simple measure of how often a team turns batted balls put into play against it into outs. Jacksonville boasts a .725 defensive efficiency that not only leads the Southern League, but it would also place third in the major leagues.

FOUR SQUARE

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 23 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 43-6 (.878). Jacksonville, however, has plated three runs or fewer in 14 of their last 19 contests.

HIT THEM WITH YOUR BEST SHOT

Jacksonville has surrendered just 80 runs in their last 29 games (2.8 per game), and the club's starting pitching has been a huge culprit behind those run-prevention efforts. During this span, Jumbo Shrimp starters have combined for a 2.45 ERA (43 ER in 158.0 IP). The club's starting pitchers have posted 164 strikeouts (9.3 K/9) against 49 walks (2.8 BB/9) and 123 hits allowed (7.0 H/9) in the process.

X-'PEN

From June 26 through the eighth inning on July 5, the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen netted a 36-inning streak without an earned run. That roll is in the midst of a stretch that has been devastating opposing lineups late in games. Over the last 54 contests, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have tossed 182.0 innings with just 45 runs against, 40 earned, for a 1.98 ERA. During this 54-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively ceded just 112 hits (5.5 H/9) while whiffing 205 (10.1 K/9) against 56 walks (2.8 BB/9).

TURNING POINT

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 32-20 (.615) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 52 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered both the fewest hits (345) and second-fewest runs (155) among clubs at the Double-A level. The Jumbo Shrimp also place first in Double-A in batting average against (.208), second in WHIP (1.07), third in ERA (2.82), sixth in walks (143) and sixth in strikeouts (486) during this span.

SHRIMP SKEWER

Jacksonville has won five of its last seven en route to consecutive series wins for the first time since July 11-21.

