Homestand Highlights August 13-17

Pat Kelly and our old friends with the Reds return to Pensacola this week!

The Wahoos return home on Tuesday, August 13 to begin a five-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. Come out to Blue Wahoos Stadium this week to welcome Pat Kelly and our old friends from the Reds back to Pensacola!

Tuesday, August 13, Blue Wahoos vs. Chattanooga Lookouts 6:35 PM

Fat Tuesday

Enjoy dinner and a show for one unbeatable price! For just $24, get a ticket to the Winn Dixie Party Deck, a 90-minute ballpark buffet, and an exclusive Wahoos hat through our Fat Tuesday Package!

Wednesday, August 14, Blue Wahoos vs. Chattanooga Lookouts, 6:35 PM

Wine and Sign Wednesday

Arrive early to meet Blue Wahoos players in the Bait & Tackle Team Shop from 5:30-5:45 for an autograph signing and enjoy $4 wine throughout the game!

Thursday, August 15, Blue Wahoos vs. Chattanooga Lookouts, 6:35 PM

Community Player of the Year Bobblehead, Thirsty Thursday

Join the Blue Wahoos in honoring Belle Bear for her contributions to the Pensacola community as the team's Community Player of the Year with a special bobblehead giveaway!

Friday, August 16, Blue Wahoos vs. Chattanooga Lookouts, 6:35 PM

Giveaway Friday: Landshark Bobble Shark

Back-to-back bobblehead giveaways? Be one of the first 2,000 fans through the gates on Giveaway Friday to take home a Landshark Bobble Shark courtesy of Landshark!

Saturday, August 17, Blue Wahoos vs. Chattanooga Lookouts, 6:05 PM

Summer of '69 Jersey Auction, Fireworks Saturday

Grab your Bryan Adams records and celebrate all things 1969 at Blue Wahoos Stadium! The Blue Wahoos will take the field in special 1960s themed throwback uniforms, which will be available for auction during the game! After the game, settle in for post-game fireworks!

Skip the lines at the box office and save money by getting your tickets in advance by clicking the blue button below!

Get Tickets!

Homestand Special: Shrimp and Grits are back!

Lookout, our friends from Chattanooga are making their way back to their old home. So, it is fitting that a fan favorite is also coming back for this home stand.

Pepper jack Pimento Cheese Grits, Golden Fried Shrimp finished with a light drizzle of our Roasted Garlic Oil, Garnished w/ chives.

Available at Fish and Hits for $11.

Dog Days of Summer: Hot Dog Happy Hour

Come out to the ballpark early for Hot Dog Happy Hour each Monday-Thursday in the month of August! Get $1 hot dogs and $1 sodas from Casa de Kazoo and Fish & Hits Pub from gates open until first pitch!

For the adults, grab a cold drink at our daily happy hour featuring $5 Blue Wahoos Blonde Ale and two-for-one Bud Light Lime cans from our stadium bars and portable drink carts from gates open until first pitch on Monday-Thursday!

Blue Wahoos Sign Mobile's Wade Vadakin To Be 2020 Bat Boy

By Bill Vilona--A smile enveloped his face, along with prideful joy as Wade Vadakin was presented a Pensacola Blue Wahoos jersey Saturday at Mobile's Hank Aaron Stadium.

The gesture by Blue Wahoos president Jonathan Griffith signified Vadakin's new future working in professional baseball.

After being the beloved bat boy of the Mobile BayBears since the team arrived in 1997, their exit after this season won't include another sad finality.

Vadakin, who turned 40 this year, a man who has battled his way in life since being born with congenital brain-stem damage and visual impairment, along with diabetes since he was 13 months old, will become the Blue Wahoos new bat boy next season.

The on-field presentation preceded the Blue Wahoos' 8-5 win Saturday night in a game featuring 21 hits and three lead changes.

"It's going to feel bittersweet," Vadakin said, during an on-field interview with WKRG News 5 sports anchor Robby Baker, one of the Blue Wahoos new corporate partners this season. "On one hand, it sucks saying goodbye to Mobile, saying goodbye to Hank Aaron Stadium, a place I called home for 22 years.

"On the other hand, it's exciting begin part of a new team, being with a new organization, being with new players."

