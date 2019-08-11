Lookouts Lose to Generals, 6-4

August 11, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





The Jackson Generals jumped out to a 6-0 lead en route to a 6-4 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts. The Lookouts will now head on a 10-game road trip before returning to AT&T Field for their last five home games of the year.

Up two runs entering the fourth inning, Jackson exploded for four runs in the fourth highlighted by a Daulton Varsho three-run homer.

Chattanooga could not muster across a run against Generals starter Josh Green. Green threw six shutout innings and struck out four. In the sixth the Lookouts rallied back with a bases clearing double by Gavin LaValley. LaValley also scored on that play, due to two errors by Jackson. The four runs were all the home team could scrounge up as they ended up losing 6-4.

In the loss Yonathan Mendoza collected two hits to record his first multi-hit game in a Lookouts uniform. Chattanooga's bullpen also starred, combining for 5.2 shutout innings in relief of Wendolyn Bautista.

After an off day tomorrow they will play five games against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The team returns home on Friday, August 23rd against the Montgomery Biscuits.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.