Blue Wahoos Rained Out

The historic final game Sunday between the Blue Wahoos and Mobile BayBears lasted less than two innings and only 13 batters.

The Blue Wahoos scored a first inning run and led 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning when a thunderstorm unloaded at Hank Aaron Stadium.

After the BayBears' tarp crew scrambled to get the field covered, a short wait ensued before the game was cancelled.

Because the teams will not play again this season, or ever again, for that matter, there will be no makeup. The cancellation prevents Sunday's game from going into the record books as the last in the "Bay To Bay Series," which began in the Blue Wahoos' 2012 inaugural season.

The weather also cut short the Double-A debut for Blue Wahoos starting pitcher Bailey Ober, a 6-foot-9 righthander who was promoted Friday from Advanced-A Fort Myers Miracle.

Ober, a 12th round pick in 2017 by the Minnesota Twins from the College of Charleston, had compiled a 4-0 record with an 0.99 earned run average in eight starts with Fort Myers.

He will likely make his next start in the Blue Wahoos final game of their upcoming home series against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The Blue Wahoos will have an off day Monday, before beginning a five-game homestand Tuesday night (6:35 p.m.) against the Lookouts and return of former Blue Wahoos manager Pat Kelly.

In addition to Kelly and Lookouts pitching coach Danny Darwin, many of the Chattanooga players were in Pensacola a year ago during the final season of affiliation with the Cincinnati Reds. The two franchises swapped affiliations in October.

Kelly led the Blue Wahoos to Southern League post-season trips, including the 2017 co-championship, in each of his three years (2015-17) as manager.

The Blue Wahoos beat Mobile 8-5 Saturday night to even the series. They jumped to a lead in Sunday's game when Alex Kirilloff led off the first inning with a single and Trevor Larnach drove him home on a one-out single.

Ober faced only four batters. He threw 12 pitches, 11 for strikes. Mobile's Jhoan Urena was batting as lead off hitter in the bottom of the second when the rain became torrential.

The cancellation could impact the Blue Wahoos post-season chances with 20 games left to play. They will have played one less game than teams they are battling for the playoff spot.

The Biloxi Shuckers, the first half Southern League South Division winners, hold a two-game edge on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in the second half race. The Blue Wahoos are in third place, five games back.

If Biloxi wins the second half, their playoff opponent will be the South Division team with the next-best overall record. Right now, the Blue Wahoos (63-55 overall, 25-23 second half) have a six-game lead over the Jumbo Shrimp and Mississippi Braves for the second-best overall record.

