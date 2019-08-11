Biscuits Bop Barons, Win Series, 12-4

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Biscuits (76-44) hit a season-high four home runs and beat the Birmingham Barons (52-64) to win their 17th series of the year, 12-4, on Sunday afternoon at Regions Field.

Tanner Banks (1-7) got the start for the Barons and after a breezy 1-2-3 top of the first, the Biscuits jumped all over the southpaw in the second and put up a five-spot thanks to a solo home run by Tristan Gray, a Jim Haley sac fly, and a three-run opposite field home run to right off the bat of David Rodriguez.

The Biscuits led 5-0 going into the bottom of the second, but then Montgomery starter Jason Garcia (6-0) ran into trouble, and served up four runs on four hits to the Barons, including an RBI-single by Joel Booker and then a bases-clearing, three-run double to Laz Rivera that pulled Birmingham within one at 5-4. Garcia went five innings and won for the sixth time in seven appearances with Montgomery.

In the fifth, Banks suffered a terrifying comebacker off the head that ended up a Vidal Brujan RBI-triple. Banks had to exit the game but walked off the field by himself and remained on his feet throughout the scary moment. Taylor Walls added a sac fly in the same inning and made it 7-4 Biscuits. Lucius Fox's RBI-single in the sixth then increased that lead to 8-4.

Brujan and Gray both launched two-run homers off Tyler Johnson in the eighth to make it 12-4, with the latter joining Josh Lowe and Kevin Padlo as the only two Biscuits to record a mulit-home run game in 2019.

The Biscuits will now head to West Tennessee to open up a crucial five-game series with the second place Jackson Generals on Tuesday at 6:05 PM CT.

