Generals Gameday: August 11 at Chattanooga

August 11, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (67-49 Overall, 28-18 2nd Half)

Vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (53-64 Overall, 17-31 2nd Half)

Sunday, August 11 | 1:15 pm CT | Game 117 | 2nd Half Game 47

Generals SP: RHP Josh Green (1-1, 3.20 ERA)

Opponent SP: RHP Wendolyn Bautista (1-1, 4.43 ERA)

LAST GAME: Chattanooga, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, collected just two hits on Saturday night, dropping a 3-0 result to the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field. The loss means the Generals (67-49) gained no ground in their race toward the Second Half title in the North Division, with Chattanooga (53-64) squaring their series at 2-2 and forcing a Sunday rubber match.

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Josh Green will try to lead the Generals to their first rubber-game win this season. Green's last outing was his shortest as a General, working just 5 1/3 frames while conceding eight hits and 2 runs to Mobile on August 5. He walked more men (3) than he struck out (2), but his elite groundball rate (66%, 3rd-best in MILB) has continued to keep opposing hitters in check. He meets right-hander Wendolyn Bautista, who hasn't worked fewer than 6 innings in any of his last 7 starts.

WELCOME BACK: Jackson right-hander Sam Lewis was activated from the injured list on Saturday, returning to Jackson for the first time since May. Lewis pitched to a 2.23 ERA over his first 40.1 innings in the 2019 season, the sixth-best mark in the Southern League at the time of his departure.

ALL-STAR 2020: On July 29, the Jackson Generals announced that they would play host to the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game at The Ballpark at Jackson, their first All-Star Game since 2011. Manager Blake Lalli was a participant in that 2011 game, which the North Division won 6-3. (CLICK: 2020 SL ASG release)

Southern League Stories from August 11, 2019

