Marathon Contest Ends in Extras and Shuckers Sweep of Smokies

August 11, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





KODAK, TN - The Biloxi Shuckers (72-47, 31-18 2nd Half) surrendered a pair of leads on Sunday evening at Smokies Stadium and committed four fielding errors, but found a way to escape with an 11-7 win and sweep the series over the Tennessee Smokies (49-70, 16-34 2nd half). The difference maker was a pair of big multi-run innings, including five runs in the tenth that helped Biloxi put the contest out of reach.

Knotted at 6-6 in the tenth with the bonus runner Alexander Alvarez on base, Joantgel Segovia was hit by a pitch and Cooper Hummel walked to quickly load the bases against Jordan Minch (L, 5-4). Minch committed a balk, allowing Alvarez to score, and then uncorked a wild pitch that plated Segovia from third. Weston Wilson drew ball four and with two aboard, Jake Gatewood followed with a two-run double for a 10-6 lead. Bruce Caldwell drove home Gatewood on the next at bat with a single and Biloxi exited the tenth with an 11-5 advantage.

Tyler Suprlin replaced Nate Griep (W, 6-1) in the home half of the tenth, allowed an RBI groundout to Nico Hoerner, but then retired Vimael Machin to end the game.

Both clubs traded runs early on in the four-hour affair. Wilson doubled home Segovia in the first and Jhonny Pereda tied the game in the second, doubling and scoring on a wild pitch from Dylan File. File completed five innings and surrendered a sacrifice fly to Jared Young in the fifth, giving Tennessee a brief 2-1 lead.

In the sixth, Ryan Aguilar doubled and scored on a passed ball to tie the game back at 2-2. Alvarez was then plated with a go-ahead single, Dillon Thomas walked and scored on a groundout and Segovia came around on an infield error. Trailing 5-2, Tennessee continued to work back in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double from Charcer Burks and sacrifice fly from Connor Myers.

Thomas walked and scored on a wild pitch in the eighth but Tennessee responded with two more runs in the home half to tie the game at 6-6 and force extras.

The Shuckers head home and begin a five-game series with the Mobile Bay Bears on Tuesday at 6:35 pm CT. Biloxi will send RHP Bowden Francis (5-7, 4.04) to the mound and Mobile will throw RHP Jeremy Beasley (6-6, 3.83). It's T-Shirt Tuesday and the first 250 fans through the gates at MGM Park with receive a 'Shuckers World' themed tee. The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV. Fans can save $10 off their subscription when they use the promo code 'Shuckers' at checkout.

Half-Season Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. The Biloxi Shuckers will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the South Division Championship Series on September 4 & 5 at MGM Park. Tickets for all six potential playoff games at MGM Park are on sale now.

