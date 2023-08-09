Ventura Twirls Brooklyn to Second Straight Win over Aberdeen

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Brooklyn held Aberdeen to just three hits on Wednesday afternoon, as the Cyclones defeated the Ironbirds, 5-3, at Maimonides Park. RHP Jordany Ventura silenced the Ironbirds, holding them to just one run on one hit over 6.2 innings. He struck out a career-high 10 batters.

SS Jett Williams enjoyed a productive day at the plate. The infielder launched a solo home run in the bottom of the first, and followed it up with an RBI double in the fourth. The 2022 first-rounder extended his on-base streak to nine dating back to his stint with St. Lucie - in addition to reaching base safely in all eight contests he's played with Brooklyn.

Each team notched a run in the first inning Wednesday afternoon. The Ironbirds struck first on a sacrifice fly when C Samuel Basallo crossed home on 1B Creed Willems' fly out to right field.

Brooklyn answered immediately when Williams led off Brooklyn's day offensively with a solo shot to tie the game. The long ball was the shortstop's first since joining Brooklyn.

The 'Clones extended their lead a few frames later in the fourth. With two outs and men on second and third, RF Omar De Los Santos singled home a pair to push Brooklyn's lead to 3-1. Moments later, De Los Santos himself came home to score on Williams' RBI double.

Aberdeen cut into the deficit in the seventh. Ventura was pulled after retiring the first two batters of the frame. From there, RHP Paul Gervase surrendered consecutive walks, followed by an RBI double from LF Jacob Teter. Gervase then proceeded to strike out 2B Erison Placencia to keep Brooklyn in front.

Brooklyn tacked on some insurance in the eighth. With two on and one out, 2B D'Andre Smith scorched a single to left, plating 1B Jacob Reimer to give Brooklyn a crucial insurance run and push the lead to 5-3. Aberdeen did not have a response in the top of the ninth.

The Cyclones and Ironbirds return to action Thursday night at Maimonides Park. With a win, Brooklyn can clinch at least a series split, and hand Aberdeen its 14th straight overall loss. RHP Jawilme Ramírez (1-0, 3.38) gets the nod for Brooklyn, where he'll oppose RHP Kyle Virbitsky (3-1, 4.54).

