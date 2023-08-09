Braves Even up Series with Nine-Run Night

August 9, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release









Rome Braves' Adam Zebrowski on game night

(Rome Braves) Rome Braves' Adam Zebrowski on game night(Rome Braves)

ROME, GA - The Rome Braves and Winston-Salem Dash continued their six-game series on Wednesday night, as Rome sent Patrick Halligan to the bump in hopes of evening the series.

Halligan would work a scoreless frame to open up the game, and the Braves offense would get the righty the run support he needed as singles from David McCabe and Geraldo Quintero would give Rome a two to nothing lead.

Winston-Salem's Shawn Goosenberg would tie the game at two runs each with a single in the top half of the third, but Rome's hot bats would jump right back in the home half of the inning, scoring five runs. A David McCabe single to score Kevin Kilpatrick Jr and Nacho Alvarez Jr, a bases loaded walk to Adam Zebrowski would score David McCabe, and a Ethan Workinger single to score Keshawn Ogans would put the Braves out in front seven runs to two.

Rome would continue to rake, as Adam Zebrowski would belt his thirteenth home run of the season to put the Braves up eight to four in the eighth. Nacho Alvarez Jr's twenty-second double of the year would score Kevin Kilpatrick Jr from first, giving Rome their ninth and final run of the night.

The ninth run would prove to be the difference maker, as a late four-run surge from the Dash would put them in prime position to force extra innings. However Miguel Peña would come out of the 'pen and slam the door to earn his first save of the season.

The nine to eight victory is Rome's forty-seventh of the season, and their seventeenth of the second half.

The Braves and Dash continue this six-game stint on Thursday night for a 7:00pm first pitch.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.